North America Kidney Stones Retrieval Devices Markets, 2020-2027 - Growing Rate of Renal Stone Disorders and Increasing Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Launches

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Kidney Stones Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Treatment; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America kidney stones retrieval devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,167.4 million by 2027 from US$ 797.7 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing rate of renal stone disorders and increasing kidney stone retrieval device launches. However, the high cost of kidney stone removal surgeries hampers the market growth.



Kidney stone devices include a wide range of stone retrieval tools such as lithotripter, stone baskets, ureteral stents, ureterorenoscopes, guidewires, and access sheath. These tools are tube-like structure that is attached with a camera to visualize the position of stones inside the ureter, and tools such as lithotripter are used to break down stones into pieces, and stone basket helps hold the stones pieces together. Accessories such as guidewires and access sheaths allow the insertion of stone removal devices into the ureter.



Renal stone disease, also known as nephrolithiasis, has a prevalence rate of ~7% among adults; the disease may reoccur after 10 years in many people. Factors such as obesity; dehydration; digestive disorders; medical conditions, including renal tubular acidosis, cystinuria, hyperparathyroidism, and repeated urinary tract infections; and excess medication consumption increase the risk of developing kidney stone among people.



North America has been witnessing a growing number of COVID-19 cases since its outbreak. According to Worldometer, as of September 11, 2020, the number of cases increased to 6,588,181, with 196,331 deaths. The cases are also growing in Mexico and Canada. In Mexico, the cases have reached 652,364, with 69,649 deaths.



Similarly, in Canada, there were ~134,924 COVID cases, with 9,163 deaths reported till September. Several measures are being taken to contain the disease and prevent transmission; however, the excessive number of COVID cases has resulted in the cancellation of doctor's appointments, decreased demand for elective surgery, and disruptions in supply chain due to long periods of lockdown.



For instance, Medtronic Plc, in its annual report 2019, stated that the novel coronavirus may have a negative sales impact due to the potential effect on procedure volumes in China and supply chain disruption. Moreover, on March 18, 2020, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services released recommendations for the domestic healthcare facilities, suggesting reductions of elective treatment, minimally invasive procedures, operations, etc., to conserve personal protective devices and beds for usage in the management of COVID-19.



In addition, BD, has experienced disruption in its business due to the restrictions imposed by domestic and international governments, including changes in on-site operations to reduce manufacturing capacity and implementation of social distancing norms, reductions in suppliers' ability to source, and shipment of raw materials as per demands, along with work stoppages, slowdowns, and delays.



Moreover, the outbreak has resulted in a high unemployment rate in the region, hampering disposable incomes, and consequently, the benefits of health insurance. Therefore, the financial crisis among the masses in North America is projected to hamper the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Rate of Renal Stone Disorders

5.1.2 Increasing Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Launches

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High-Cost Surgeries for Kidney Stone Removal

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Surgeries for Renal Stone Removal

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Lithotripters

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Lithotripters: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Stone Removal Devices

7.5 Ureteral Stents

7.6 Ureterorenoscopes



8. North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis - By Treatment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Share, by Treatment (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

8.4 Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy

8.5 Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy



9. North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.4 Specialty Clinics

9.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.5.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Cook Medical LLC

Olympus Corporation

Lumenis

Coloplast Group

STORZ MEDICAL AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Dornier MedTech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l69pw



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-kidney-stones-retrieval-devices-markets-2020-2027---growing-rate-of-renal-stone-disorders-and-increasing-kidney-stone-retrieval-device-launches-301225737.html

SOURCE Research and Markets