|
29.03.2022 14:35:00
North American Partners in Anesthesia Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements
MELVILLE, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company, today announced that its billing and revenue cycle systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's billing and revenue cycle systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places NAPA in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
Jason Grant, Chief Information Officer for NAPA, said, "The entire HITRUST Certification raises the bar each year. It measures not just where you are today; it wants to see continual progress toward maturity and management of your safeguards and controls of protected health information. It is an evolutionary process—you are always moving the ball forward to obtain a higher level. We do an annual analysis and are constantly evaluating and solving for risk to maintain a high level of confidentiality, availability, and integrity of our data."
"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that NAPA has achieved HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
About North American Partners in Anesthesia
As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-partners-in-anesthesia-achieves-hitrust-risk-based-certification-to-manage-risk-improve-security-posture-and-meet-compliance-requirements-301512695.html
SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf Deeskalation zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: US-Börsen letztendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet den Tag mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich positiv -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger in den USA griffen am Dienstag zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX knüpfte an seine Vortagesgewinne an und beendete den Handelstag im Plus. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legten die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag den Vorwärtsgang ein.