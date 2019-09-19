North American Savings Bank (NASB) Launches New, Mobile-Friendly Website

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North American Savings Bank (NASB) is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website--http://www.nasb.com. The new site features a modern, intuitive design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential banking and mortgage information for its customers.

The fully responsive website has been optimized to ensure visitors have a user-friendly, streamlined experience across all digital devices including desktops, laptops, Apple iOS and Android mobile devices.

Some of the new features added to the site include:

● A solutions finder that guides users to the right financial solution for their specific needs.

● NASB University, a constantly growing digital resource of educational tools like eBooks, how-to videos and blogs that empower people to make better financial decisions.

● Financial calculators to better evaluate different financial scenarios.

● Integrated social media buttons for sharing across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

● An About section that highlights our history, loan officers, philanthropy and leadership.

"Every aspect of the new site--from the button layout to the new educational content--was designed to provide an exceptional user experience for our customers," said Paul Thomas, CEO of North American Savings Bank. "Our number-one goal is to make online banking and mortgage applications as seamless and simple as possible from any device," said Thomas.

The intuitive design will help users quickly find and access the mortgage, banking and account information they're searching for. In addition to the website, users can access their banking information from the mobile banking app through the Apple App Store, Google Play.

North American Savings Bank (NASB) is a local bank and national mortgage lender headquartered in Grandview, Missouri with 11 bank branches in the Kansas City metro area. Since 1927, NASB has served the financial needs of customers by providing a wide range of personal banking products along with competitive residential and commercial mortgages. For more information, visit nasb.com.NASB, an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. NMLS ID# 400039

SOURCE North American Savings Bank (NASB)