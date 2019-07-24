|
North American Snow Blower Market by Stage Type, End-user, Fuel Type, Clearing Width, and Country - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snow Blower Market in North America - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America snow blower market is likely to reach more than $804 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2018-2024.
The study considers the present scenario of the North America snow blower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the North America snow blower market.
The North America snow blower market is growing at a significant rate. Increasing technological innovations, preferences toward eco-friendly products, and increased marketing and promotional activities are prominent factors contributing to the growth of the North America snow blower market.
New-generation snow blowers are packed with advanced technologies such as power steering, folding handles, LED headlights, heated handle grips, and drift cutters. With the inclusion of these features, the level of comfort and ease in performing clearing tasks has increased, thereby driving the demand for snow blowers.
Manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing lighter, stronger, and durable products in the North America snow blower market. For instance, Husqvarna introduced a blower with a power steering and a hydrostatic transmission, which can withstand harsh weather conditions.
Market Segmentation
The market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by stage type, end-user, fuel type, clearing width, and country.
Two-stage snow blowers are expected to account for the majority share in the market during the forecast period. Further, vendors are trying to introduce equipment with reduced emissions and increased fuel economy to decrease carbon footprint. The single-stage segment is growing significantly in the North America snow blower market. Husqvarna and Toro have introduced snow blowers with multiple sound features.
The residential segment is leading in the North America snow blower market. As electric snow blowers are lightweight and easy to handle, they enjoy high popularity in the residential segment. Manufacturers are focusing on implementing user-friendly features, thereby increasing sustainability. Hence, the shifting preference of consumers toward eco-friendly products is one of the factors that is expected to bolster product growth among residential customers. Gas-powered snow blowers are witnessing high demand from the commercial segment.
The demand for gas-powered blowers is dominant in the North America snow blower market. However, electric-powered snow throwers are expected to witness traction in the North America snow blower market in coming years. Compactness and low noise production features have contributed to their increased sale.
The above 25-50 inches segment captures more than half of the North America snow blower market. Above 25-50 inches blowers are primarily used to clear snow up to 18 inches from roads and footpaths. The below 25 inches segment, on the other hand, is growing a fast rate in North America. Further, with the advent of technology, vendors are focusing on the unparalleled production of several advanced types of snow throwers, which is expected to generate revenue in the coming years.
Country Analysis
In 2018, the US and Canada were the largest end-users of in the North America snow blower market. The US is expected to contribute maximum revenue to the market. Light-duty electric snow throwers are considered the most viable option for consumers living in small suburban spaces. Increasing technological advancements and product expansions are driving the Canadian market. The increased focus on reliability and effectiveness of power tools has significantly contributed to the increased sale in the region.
Key Vendor Analysis
The North America snow blower market has a high degree of concentration with leading players accounting for most of the market share. Major players emphasize the adoption of energy-efficient products due to the increasing trend of eco-friendly products. Increasing diversification among consumer purchases is expected to witness surging demand over the forecast period.
The introduction of differentiated products and solutions for different application segments is a key strategy implemented by market players. Further, the growing trend of efficient utilization of the capital is likely to gain significance in the coming years. Manufacturers are focusing on reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, and financing options to increase competitiveness in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Ariens
- Husqvarna Group
- MTD Products
- The Toro Company
Other Vendors
- Alamo Group
- American Honda Motor
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Ego Power
- Globe Tools Group
- Lowe's Corporation
- Snow Joe
- STIGA
- Techtronic Industries Limited (TTI)
- Vicon Group
- Walker manufacturing
- Wen Products
- Yardmax
Key Market Insights
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the North America snow blower market for the forecast period 2019-2024
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the North America snow blower market
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of North America snow blower market
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the North America market
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Stage
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Clearing Width
4.4.5 Market by Distribution Channel
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Increasing Snowfall in North America
8.1.2 Increasing Marketing and Promotional Activities
8.1.3 Increasing Railway Track Length & Roadway Infrastructure
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Snow Blowers
8.2.2 Seasonality and Storage Issues
8.3 Growth Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Preferences Toward Eco-friendly Products
8.3.2 Increasing Technological Innovations
8.3.3 Stringent Safety Regulations
9 Snow Blower Market In North America
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Five Forces Analysis
9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
10 Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Overview
10.1.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
10.1.2 Manufacturers
10.1.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
10.1.4 End-users
11 Distribution Channel
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Manufacturers
11.1.2 Distributors in Channel Network
11.1.3 Retail Distribution
11.1.4 Online Distribution Channel Network
12 By Fuel Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Gas-powered Snow Blowers
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
12.4 Electric-powered Snow Blowers
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
12.5 Battery-powered Snow Blowers
12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
13 By Stage
13.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Single-stage Snow Blowers
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
13.4 Two-stage Snow Blowers
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
13.5 Three-stage Snow Blowers
13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
14 By Clearing Width
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Below 25 inches
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
14.4 Above 25 Inches
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
15 By Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Commercial
15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
15.4 Residential
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16 By Country
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Overview
16.3 US
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Market by Fuel Type (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.3.3 Market by Stage Type (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.3.4 Market by Clearing Width (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.3.5 Market by Application (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.4 Canada
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Market by Fuel Type (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.4.3 Market by Stage Type (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.4.4 Market by Clearing Width (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
16.4.5 Market by Application (Revenue & Unit Shipments)
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competition Overview
18 Market Vendor Analysis
18.1 Market Vendor Ranking Analysis
19 Key Company Profiles
19.1 ARIENS
19.1.1 Business Overview
19.1.2 Major Product Offerings
19.1.3 Key Strengths
19.1.4 Key Strategies
19.1.5 Key Opportunities
19.2 Husqvarna Group
19.2.1 Business Overview
19.2.2 Major Product Offerings
19.2.3 Key Strengths
19.2.4 Key Strategies
19.2.5 Key Opportunities
19.3 MTD Products
19.3.1 Business Overview
19.3.2 Major Product Offerings
19.3.3 Key Strengths
19.3.4 Key Strategies
19.3.5 Key Opportunities
19.4 The Toro Company
19.4.1 Business Overview
19.4.2 Major Product Offerings
19.4.3 Key Strengths
19.4.4 Key Strategies
19.4.5 Key Opportunities
20. Other Prominent Vendors
20.1 Alamo Group
20.1.1 Business Overview
20.1.2 Key Strengths
20.1.3 Key Strategies
20.2 American Honda Motor
20.2.1 Business Overview
20.2.2 Key Strengths
20.2.3 Key Strategies
20.3 Briggs & Stratton
20.3.1 Business Overview
20.3.2 Key Strengths
20.3.3 Key Strategies
20.4 EGO Power
20.4.1 Business Overview
20.4.2 Key Strengths
20.4.3 Key Strategies
20.5 Globe Tools Group
20.5.1 Business Overview
20.5.2 Key Strengths
20.5.3 Key Strategies
20.6 Lowe's (Kobalt)
20.6.1 Business Overview
20.6.2 Key Strengths
20.6.3 Key Strategies
20.7 Snow Joe
20.7.1 Business Overview
20.7.2 Key Strengths
20.7.3 Key Strategies
20.8 Stiga
20.8.1 Business Overview
20.8.2 Key Strengths
20.8.3 Key Strategies
20.9 Techtronic Industries
20.9.1 Business Overview
20.9.2 Key Strengths
20.9.3 Key Strategies
20.10 Vicon Heavy Industry
20.10.1 Business Overview
20.10.2 Key Strengths
20.10.3 Key Strategies
20.11 Walker Manufacturing
20.11.1 Business Overview
20.11.2 Key Strengths
20.11.3 Key Strategies
20.12 WEN Products
20.12.1 Business Overview
20.12.2 Key Strengths
20.12.3 Key Strategies
20.13 Yardmax Power Products
20.13.1 Business Overview
20.13.2 Key Strengths
20.13.3 Key Strategies
21. Report Summary
21.1 Key Takeaways
21.2 Strategic Recommendations
21.3 Quantitative Summary
21.3.1 Market by Geography
21.3.2 Market by Fuel Type
21.3.3 Market by Stage
21.3.4 Market by Clearing Width
21.3.5 Market by Application
