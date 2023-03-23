NORTH AMERICAN SPECIALTY LAMINATIONS ("NASL") ACQUIRES DIVERSIFIED MANUFACTURING OF CALIFORNIA ("DMOC"), EXPANDING NASL'S PROFILE LAMINATION CAPACITY, AND ESTABLISHING ITS COAST-TO-COAST FOOTPRINT

Deal marks NASL's fifth production facility, and positions company for continental coverage

OSSEO, Wis., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL"), the leading provider of differentiated specialty lamination, fabrication, and finishing solutions to the building products OEM industry, today announced its acquisition of Diversified Manufacturing of California ("DMOC") dba, Profile Wrapping; (https://profilewrapping.com) - a West Coast-based profile lamination wrapping specialist. NASL serves customers in the window, door, flooring, specialty millwork, cabinetry, and case-goods markets. It is backed by Building Industry Partners ("BIP"), the leading private equity firm focused on the U.S. building industry.

The announcement comes after three previous NASL acquisitions and one greenfield facility opening over the past 18 months, at a critical time for current and prospective NASL customers. With recessionary and near-term housing market headwinds, capital investment costs, labor constraints and rising transportation costs pose major obstacles in the market. "It's critical that we continue to shorten the supply chain for our customers, as well as help them capitalize prudently on the growing demand for color in building products," said Doug Rende, CEO of NASL. "The increased capacity and expanded geographic footprint we've realized by acquiring DMOC will enable us to help our customers more effectively respond to both current market challenges and growth opportunities."

DMOC has provided decorative solutions to a variety of industries for more than 20 years. It has specialized in applying acrylic exterior laminates, as well as real wood veneers, paper veneer products, and paintable, stainable veneers to any profile. DMOC's expertise will immediately augment NASL's lamination capabilities and capacity, particularly for color products in the window and door markets. It will also facilitate NASL's access to customers in the western U.S. and Mexico.

"Our team is excited, to be part of building a national business," said Thane Rivers, Founder and CEO of DMOC dba Profile Wrapping. "We are committed to helping NASL continue on its trajectory of rapid growth and expansion." Thane will now serve as NASL'S Senior Vice President, Lamination Operations.

DMOC's employees hold an average of 15 years of lamination experience, and NASL plans to retain all of them. NASL now employs 192 team members across its five locations, including Osseo, Wisconsin; Middleton, Wisconsin; Sparks, Nevada; Roanoke, Virginia; and with the acquisition of DMOC, Vista, California.

"This acquisition is another example of NASL'S commitment to meet its customers where they are physically located. We are excited to combine DMOC'S tremendously skilled lamination team with our team," said Pat Mascia, BIP Partner and NASL Board Chair.

"NASL's commitments to exemplary customer service, industry-leading quality and innovation as well as an employee-centric culture mirror the values that DMOC was built upon," said Zach Wiedenhoeft, President, and COO of NASL.

NASL continues to seek opportunities to invest in companies and partner with business leaders focused on fabrication and substrate manipulation across the U.S.

Partners involved in this opportunity were Holland & Knight LLP, Fifth Third Bank and Intrinsic LLC., and Siguler Guff.

About North American Specialty Laminations

North American Specialty Laminations ("NASL") is a building products, laminate wrapping, finishing and specialty manufacturing company, serving the window, door, cabinet, furniture, and architectural millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, WI, and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions, NASL is a portfolio company of private equity investment firm, Building Industry Partners. For more information, visit www.northamericanlam.com.

About Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners ("BIP") is the leading private equity investment firm focused on the U.S. building industry. Founded by Matt Ogden in 2008, BIP is headquartered in Boston, with operating partners and advisors across the U.S. Over the past 14 years, BIP is proud to have co-founded or been first equity sponsor of a number of the fastest growing and most dynamic businesses in the U.S. building industry's middle market, including U.S. LBM Holdings, Kodiak Building Partners, Homewood Holdings, and U.S. Fence Solutions/Binford Supply.

In 2020, BIP redefined its purpose: to build exceptional and enduring businesses, generate world class investment returns, and contribute to elevating the building industry and its workforce through people-focused investment and business principles. BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry's greatest talent and helping them realize their entrepreneurial visions, while increasing shared prosperity amongst its businesses' shareholders, management, and the industry's broader workforce through broad-based employee ownership and advancement of human capital management practices. For more information, visit www.buildingip.com.

