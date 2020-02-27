North Carolina Company is Saving Chemical Manufacturers Thousands on Operating Costs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeSourceOPC is implementing standardized labeling solutions throughout the chemical industry, eliminating downtime during acquisitions, adhering to regulatory compliancy changes more quickly and saving thousands on operating costs. As OSHA continually demands more stringent guidelines to meet GHS compliancy, manufacturers are struggling to keep up. PrimeSourceOPC's solutions target those challenges while maintaining high level quality standards, lowering label costs and ensuring shipping deadlines are still being met.

With the implementation of their standardized labeling solutions, they seamlessly support manufacturers' strategic goals and operations including companies who must be able to print labels on demand using on-site durable inkjet printers. When integrating these solutions, multiple plant locations experience competitive label pricing, maintain calculated inventory and adapt at a much faster pace to market and compliance changes with minimal downtime.

"We have long standing partnerships with several global chemical manufacturers, so we have seen the challenges they face year to year and even month to month. Now, we are able to alleviate some of their pain points, allowing them to focus on their company's growth and objectives vs. labeling regulations and available inventory. Our goal is to always uncover the most cost effective, viable solution for the end user," said Jason Whalen, VP of Sales and Marketing, PrimeSourceOPC.

Since regulations and compliancy are necessities throughout the Chemical industry, these standardized label solutions provide multiple functions. With Chemical manufacturers having potentially hundreds of thousands of SKU's, batch numbers and traceability requirements, their solutions allow for these interchangeable tasks to occur effortlessly.

An additional added value is their capability to print fully compliant BS5609 labels; manufactured specifically for extreme transportation and environmental elements allowing chemicals to ship without labels defacing or falling off shipping containers.

About PrimeSourceOPC

PrimeSourceOPC is an established durable label printing company known for their services throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Featured in their NC headquarters is state-of-the-art digital printing equipment and multiple flexographic presses supporting the Chemical, Durables, Product Packaging and OEM industries with their label printing capabilities. They continually meet ISO 9001:2015 requirements, exceeding customers' expectations and providing quality label solutions on national and global levels.

To learn more about their standardized chemical labeling solutions, Click Here!

Media Contact:

Bre Griffen

Marketing Manager

800-381-3649 x. 1118

bre@primeopc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-carolina-company-is-saving-chemical-manufacturers-thousands-on-operating-costs-301012774.html

SOURCE PrimeSourceOPC