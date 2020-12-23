North Chicago Wins 2020 Insurify's "Best Up and Coming Housing Markets" award

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on existing growth, current trends, and forecasts, the City of North Chicago is the top up and coming housing market in Illinois. Cities across the nation were evaluated based on relative changes in home value over the past decade, and trends in both value and sales prices over the past year along with forecasted 2021 home values.

"The City of North Chicago has seen a tremendous resurgence in residential development in our community," North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham said. "The city has had a sharp focus on cleaning up neighborhoods with our Blight Busting program."



Chief of Staff, Deb Waszak, started the program in 2017 and said, "North Chicago demolished 26 vacant and abandoned properties. Additionally, numerous other properties in the city were renovated and returned to productive use. More demolitions are scheduled."



Geographically, the City of North Chicago lies within three different township boundaries, Waukegan, Libertyville, and Shields Townships. Shields Township Assessor Scott Helton says the increase in residential property values over the past five years has been, "amazing." He attributes the growth in property values to the sharp increase in owner-occupied housing.



"The effects of well thought out policies by the City of North Chicago, persistent leadership by members of the community and local church organizations, and strong resident interest to improve local schools have all provided the necessary groundwork to make this community a great place to live, work and raise a family," said Helton.

