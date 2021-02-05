North Coast Brewing Company Releases Foggy Day - a Hazy India Pale Ale

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC) , an independent American craft brewery producing award-winning beers since 1988, is pleased to announce the release of its increasingly popular new sub-style of IPA called Foggy Day Hazy IPA.

Produced by brewmasters Pat Broderick and Chuck Martins, this unfiltered hazy beer utilizes heavy doses of citrus-forward hops. One of the ways that this sub-style differs from regular IPAs is the use of high-protein cereals in the grist, such as oats and raw wheat, which create haziness in the beer and add silky texture to the mouthfeel.

Jeffrey Ottoboni, CEO of North Coast Brewing, stated "we are excited to expand the reach of our delicious Hazy IPA. Before now, only visitors to our pub and locals have been able to find it here in Fort Bragg. This beer continues the long history and quality legacy at North Coast. Our team has conceived and executed a package and product that will be enjoyed by a new generation of discerning beverage consumers."

Foggy Day Hazy IPA is brewed in Fort Bragg, against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. Taking inspiration from the rugged coast and foggy days, this beer is a hop lover's dream.

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC is in its 33rd year as an independent craft brewery.

Crafting a wide range of exceptional, award- winning beers, including Scrimshaw, the number 1 performing craft Pilsner in the country according to current IRI sales data, and the cult favorite Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout. In addition NCBC produces world renowned Belgian Style Ales such as Pranqster, Le Merle, and Brother Thelonious and was one of the first breweries to offer barrel aged beers. NCBC beers are available in 48 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC is focused on sustainability and is a Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation and Best for the World 2019 Changemaker honoree. Its mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time".

For more information on NCBC, please visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/ .

Follow North Coast Brewing Company on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.

CONTACT: Debra De Graw, Director of Marketing

North Coast Brewing Company

P: 707.964.2739

E: Debra@northcoastbrewing.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-coast-brewing-company-releases-foggy-day--a-hazy-india-pale-ale-301222800.html

SOURCE North Coast Brewing Company