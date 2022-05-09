ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Contract

North Island extends Management Agreement with North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, for another three years



09-May-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 09.05.2022 ASMALLWORLD and North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, have agreed to extend their partnership and have renewed ASMALLWORLDs management agreement for the luxurious Seychelles resort for another three years.

North Island (www.north-island.com), a private island in the Seychelles and one of the worlds most iconic luxury resorts, has been managed by ASMALLWORLD since 2019. Under ASMALLWORLDs management, the resorts technological infrastructure was upgraded, the operational team was strengthened and multiple property improvements were made to ensure that North Island continues meet the high demands of its guests.

In December 2019, ASMALLWORLD brokered an agreement with Marriott for North Island to join Marriotts The Luxury Collection, which is comprised of world-renowned hotels offering unique, authentic experiences. This collaboration allowed North Island to leverage Marriotts wide-reaching distribution channels, creating greater awareness and sales for the resort. North Island also joined Marriotts Bonvoy loyalty program, allowing guests to earn and redeem points at the resort.

After three successful years, North Islands owner decided to continue the partnership with ASMALLWORLD and the parties agreed to extend the existing management agreement for another three years.

North Island is a one-of-a-kind luxury property and offers a truly immersive, barefoot luxury experience. We are thrilled to continue to manage this amazing property for another three years and hope to delight many more guests with the resorts beauty and first-class customer service, commented Jan V. Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD

North Island one of the worlds most iconic private island resorts

North Island a Luxury Collection Resort is one of the worlds most iconic luxury destinations. It is Africas most exclusive private island, located 30 kilometres from the mainland, offering private barefoot luxury for the most demanding travellers who are immediately rewarded with a sense of escapism when arriving on the island.

The private island is located approximately 30 kilometres Northeast of Mahe Island, the largest island of Seychelles. The property can be reached with a 15-minute helicopter transfer or a one-hour boat trip from Mahe Island, arranged specially for guests.

Since its opening in 1997, North Island has been a recognised sustainable tourism destination. North Island boasts fertile land and has been referred to as a laboratory of evolution due to its rich biodiversity and natural, stunning aesthetics. The tropical retreat is set in 210 hectares of lush vegetation and is home to coconut palms and takamaka trees, all surrounded by pristine beaches and the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. In 2006, the island implemented a conservation and rehabilitation program to preserve its diverse ecosystem by protecting endangered and endemic species.

North Island features eleven 450 sqm private guest villas, offering each guest an unparalleled sense of exclusivity and luxury. The island also houses a lounge, dining room, library, health spa and gym, an infinity pool and a sunset bar and restaurant located on the western side of the island. 2022 rates start at USD 6,000 per night.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

The ASMALLWORLD Group

ASMALLWORLD is the worlds leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the worlds most admired hotels, offering the unique ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service

ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices

The Worlds Finest Clubs, the worlds leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world

