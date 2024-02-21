|
21.02.2024 13:42:38
North Media Annual Report 2023: Invitation to earnings and investor calls
Investor News
21 February 2024
Following the release of the Annual Report 2023 on 28 February 2024 North Media will present its financial results on two calls on 29 February 2024.
The earnings call will take place on 29 February at 11.00 (CET).
On the call, North Media CEO, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, and CFO, Kåre Wigh, will comment on the Group’s financial and operational performance and take questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.
Please register and follow the event here.
For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:
Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90
Germany: +49 302 178 9327
Norway: +47 21 95 63 42
Sweden: +46 812 410 952
United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819
United States: +1 646 787 0157
(Pin: 363566)
The investor call will take place on 29 February at 14.00 (CET).
Also at this call Lasse Ingemann Brodt and Kåre Wigh will comment on the financial and operational performance and take questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital and will be conducted in Danish.
Please register for the event here
For further information, please contact
Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu North Media A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu North Media A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|North Media A-S
|10,00
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.