North Media appoints digital operations executive to strengthen Group Executive Board

Announcement no. 12-2023

4 October 2023

North Media has appointed a fourth member to its Group Executive Board. The appointment is the next step in the process of strengthening the role of the Group Executive Board which commenced in April 2022.

Martin Frandsen Tobberup will take up the position as Chief Development Officer (CDO), heading up the Group’s digital operations and development effective on 4 October 2023. Martin will, across the Group, be in charge of ensuring that all companies and functions continue to apply the best, most appropriate and – as far as possible – standardised digital tools and software solutions, which will contribute to enhancing revenue, productivity and profitability. Martin will also be charged with setting the direction for building the digital platform of the future for the companies within the Group.

Martin has been with North Media since early 2020, most recently as CFO and a member of the executive board of BoligPortal A/S. Martin has also been in charge of collaboration and knowledge sharing within data & analytics and digital marketing across the North Media Group. Martin has previously been employed by Deloitte Management Consulting and LEGO and also served as CFO of eBay Classifieds Scandinavia.

Ole Borch, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "The operating companies of the North Media Group are high-volume businesses, and as such they need to be capable of delivering their services to high-volume markets quickly and at low unit costs. This requires a strong and stable infrastructure based on a high degree of digitalisation in all parts of the individual companies. Not many people are aware that this has long been an everyday fact of life for FK Distribution, whose processes for sorting, packing and distributing to named recipients in upwards of 2.8 million households in Denmark are driven by advanced IT solutions at every level. On the other hand, everyone is aware of the furious pace of innovation in digitalisation, and that those who hesitate, risk being left behind. In his new position as CDO, Martin will be tasked with ensuring that the Group continues to run and develop its businesses, using the latest advancements in technology and focusing on volume, quality, growth and value creation according to uniform principles.”

Effective from 4 October 2023, the Group Executive Board will therefore consist of the following members:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO

Kåre Stausø Wigh, CFO

Lisbeth Britt Larsen, Group CHRO

Martin Frandsen Tobberup, CDO

