|
09.08.2023 10:08:55
North Media Q2 2023 Interim Report: Invitation to earnings and investor calls
Investor News
9 August 2023
Following the release of the Q2 2023 interim report on 16 August 2023 North Media will present its financial results on two calls on 17 August 2023.
The earnings call will take place on 17 August at 13.00 (CEST).
On the call, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of North Media and Kåre Wigh, CFO, will provide comments on the Group’s financial and operational performance and take questions. The earnings call will be conducted in English.
Please register and follow the event here.
For participation via phone, please use one of the following numbers:
Denmark: +45 78 76 84 90
Germany: +49 302 178 9327
Norway: +47 21 95 63 42
Sweden: +46 812 410 952
United Kingdom: +44 203 769 6819
United States: +1 646 787 0157
(Pin: 363566)
The investor call will take place on 17 August at 15.00 (CEST).
Also at this call Lasse Ingemann Brodt and Kåre Wigh will provide comments on the financial and operational performance and take questions. This call will be hosted by HC Andersen Capital, and will be conducted in Danish.
Please register for the event here
For further information, please contact
Kåre Wigh, CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu North Media A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu North Media A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|North Media A-S
|8,25
|0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX im Minus -- DAX über 16.000 Punkten -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen legen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag zum Handelsschluss Pluszeichen.