|
08.08.2024 13:44:20
North Media Q2 2024 Interim Report: Invitation to investor webcast
Investor News
8 August 2024
Following the release of the Q2 2024 interim report on 15 August 2024 North Media will present its financial results on a webcast on 16 August 2024 at 14.00 (CEST).
On the webcast, Kåre Wigh, CFO of North Media, will comment on the Group’s financial performance and provide insights to the introduction of technologies to sort, pack and distribute leaflets to the Swedish market, which is an important step in the integration of SDR Svensk Direktreklam in the Last Mile business area.
The webcast will be conducted in Danish, while associated slides will be in English. Questions can be asked and answered in both languages. A transcript in English of the full webcast will be made available at North Media’s website as soon as possible after the event.
Please register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, here.
If you would like to ask questions orally, please also register here to receive dial-in details.
For further information, please contact
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu North Media A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: North Media A-S präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: North Media A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu North Media A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|North Media A-S
|7,16
|2,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.