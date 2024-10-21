|
North Media Q3 2024 Interim Report: Invitation to investor webcast
Investor News
21 October 2024
Following the release of the Q3 2024 interim report on 5 November 2024 North Media will present its financial results on a webcast on 6 November 2024 at 14.00 (CET).
On the webcast, Kåre Wigh, CFO of North Media, will comment on the Group’s financial performance and focus on the digitalisation strategy, which is a means to increase customer value, sustainable growth and efficiency, enabling scale and acquisitions.
The webcast will be conducted in Danish, while associated slides will be in English. Questions can be asked and answered in both languages. A transcript in English of the full webcast will be made available in the on-demand video at North Media’s website as soon as possible after the event.
Please register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, here.
If you would like to ask questions orally, please also register here to receive dial-in details.
For further information, please contact
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, +45 25 65 21 45, kw@northmedia.dk
