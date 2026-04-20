Vipshop Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1JVJQ / ISIN: US92763W1036
|
20.04.2026 22:42:54
North of South Dumps $38.5 Million Vipshop Stake -- What Investors Should Know
According to a recent SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, North of South Capital LLP fully liquidated its position in Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) by selling 2,262,683 shares. The estimated transaction value was $38.5 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026.Vipshop Holdings is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China.This sale wasn't a routine trim or rebalancing move for North of South Capital, which is a London-based emerging markets-focused fund. Vipshop previously represented roughly 3.6% of the firm's total 13F portfolio, and the fund sold its entire position during the first quarter of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Vipshop zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.11.25
|Ausblick: Vipshop stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|13,00
|-0,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließlich mit schwachem Wochenstart -- Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es marginal abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost nahmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.