Vipshop Holdings Aktie

Vipshop Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JVJQ / ISIN: US92763W1036

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20.04.2026 22:42:54

North of South Dumps $38.5 Million Vipshop Stake -- What Investors Should Know

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, North of South Capital LLP fully liquidated its position in Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) by selling 2,262,683 shares. The estimated transaction value was $38.5 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026.Vipshop Holdings is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China.This sale wasn't a routine trim or rebalancing move for North of South Capital, which is a London-based emerging markets-focused fund. Vipshop previously represented roughly 3.6% of the firm's total 13F portfolio, and the fund sold its entire position during the first quarter of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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