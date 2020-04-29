North Park University Graduates Offer Skills to Reduce Shortages in Healthcare

CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush for medical supplies, access to testing, shortage of qualified talent—our overwhelmed healthcare system is calling for the next generation of leaders prepared to both step in and up into a changed world—ready to contribute.

North Park University (North Park) recognizes this challenge, dedicated to educating science-driven students eager and prepared to work in a range of healthcare professions.

Highlighting the increasing demand for qualified healthcare professionals is North Park'sDirector of Advising in Advanced Education in Health Professions, Kristine Aronsson. "The healthcare system is grossly underprepared and demand is skyrocketing for qualified specialists like respiratory care or as a physician assistant," said Aronsson.

Combining interests with foundational skills, the University's faculty connect students with accomplished professionals—including alumni and current/former professors working as nurses, medical doctors, infectious disease lab researchers, medical lab scientists, and biologists.

North Park students, representing future scientists and healthcare practitioners, learn directly from experts working in the COVID-19 frontlines in webinars covering topics including:

Stories from the front lines

Diagnosing a new disease

Evolution of COVID-19

Hospital responses to emergencies

Tracking the spread of COVID-19

Mental health in times of crisis

North ParkProfessor of Health Sciences, Keith Boyd, M.D., believes the next generation of healthcare workers will need to be well-adjusted and ready to contribute within a changing COVID-19 environment. "Providing direct line service opportunities enmeshed in the sciences is important now more than ever," said Dr. Boyd.

For senior and biochemistry major Ashorina Houma, she'll be well-equipped to work in a fast-moving environment. Serving as an Emergency Room scribe intern at Condell Hospital, Houma receives inspiration by, "knowing and seeing the impact you can have on one human being," said Houma.

With plans to take the MCAT and apply to medical school, Houma says, "The ER is a whole different world and you need to be prepared for anything at any second."

A North Parkhealth professions education prepares graduates for careers in medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, public health, physician assistant, pharmacy, optometry, physical/speech/occupational therapy, healthcare administration, and other health professions.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is a city-centered, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago.

https://www.northpark.edu/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-park-university-graduates-offer-skills-to-reduce-shortages-in-healthcare-301049680.html

SOURCE North Park University