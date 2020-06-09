North Square Investments Expands Mutual Fund Platform with New Multisector Bond Fund

CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Square Investments (North Square), a multi-boutique manager with a range of product offerings, has launched its first fixed income mutual fund, the North Square Strategic Income Fund (ADVNX). This is North Square's second mutual fund launch this year and reflects increasing investor demand from private wealth and retail channels for diversified investment portfolios providing higher current income. This multisector bond fund is being sub-advised by the specialty income investment boutique, Red Cedar Investment Management (Red Cedar).

"Red Cedar has a long-term history of managing strategic income and multi-sector bond strategies for both institutional and retail clients," said Mark Goodwin, Co-Founder and CEO of North Square. "We have followed the portfolio management team at Red Cedar closely over the years and recognize their expertise and experience in managing creative income-oriented strategies. The launch of the North Square Strategic Income Fund is an important step in building out our retail suite of institutional-quality, risk-adjusted income solutions, a priority for our clients and the marketplace."

"We are extremely pleased to be working in partnership with North Square on the Strategic Income Fund" said John Cassady III, Chief Investment Officer of Red Cedar. "We believe that our distinct ability to invest across the capital structure of companies allows us to provide better risk-adjusted returns by targeting securities with lower correlation to the broader market."

The North Square Strategic Income Fund is designed to provide investors with the potential for higher yields and returns by investing in a diverse portfolio of fixed income securities. The fund seeks the best sources of yield from a variety of global assets classes to provide a consistent yield advantage over single-sector investments. This fund is appropriate for investors seeking exposure to different bond asset classes in one investment.

The fund has the ability to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors, and permits the portfolio management team to change the mix as conditions warrant, which is especially appropriate during times of extreme volatility. The benefit to potential investors is the ability to gain broad exposure to multiple classes instead of one, including bonds, preferreds and REITs.

"The portfolio management team's ability to use a wider range of asset classes provides them with more opportunity to find value than is the norm—and the potential for our firm to add an important source of alpha to client portfolios," Goodwin added.

The portfolio managers of the North Square Strategic Income Fund are John Cassady III, CFA, David Withrow, CFA, Michael Martin, CFA, Jason Schwartz, CFA, and Julia Batchenko, CFA. With an average of 21 years' experience, the team has managed through many market cycles.

"We're excited to offer our financial intermediary partners and their investors this well-diversified, uncorrelated and yield generating strategy managed by the experienced team from Red Cedar," said Phil Callahan, Head of Distribution for North Square. "Their proven, repeatable investment process has been refined over the 20 years this team has been together."

North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional quality, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. The firm delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients. At this time, North Square's multi-boutique platform includes a mutual fund family and ownership interests in the distinctly branded firms of C.S. McKee and Oak Ridge Investments with collective assets under management and advisement of over $8 billion on a proforma basis as of March 31, 2020.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, North Square is a leader in aggregating best-in-class active managers and delivering select, in-demand investment strategies to financial intermediary partners for the benefit of their clients.

About Red Cedar

Founded in 2013, Red Cedar Investment Management is a registered investment advisor and subsidiary of Delta Dental of Michigan and Ohio. Red Cedar is an active asset manager with 13 employees and $1.3 billion in assets under management. They are focused on providing "high-quality, income-producing strategies" to clients through research across the capital structure. A primary expertise is in managing preferred securities.

Red Cedar and North Square Investments, LLC are investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The investment strategy or strategies discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Investors must make their own decisions based on their specific investment objectives and financial circumstances.

This document may contain certain information that constitutes "forward-looking statements" which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "will," "hope," "forecast," "intend," "target," "believe," and/or comparable terminology. No assurance, representation, or warranty is made by any person that any of Red Cedar and North Square's assumptions, expectations, objectives, and/or goals will be achieved. Nothing contained in this document may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance, or representation as to the future.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Distributed by Compass Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA.

SOURCE North Square Investments