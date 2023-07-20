|
20.07.2023 07:46:32
Northam to sell stake in RBPlat for R13.1bn as PGM market heads for “protracted downturn”
NORTHAM Platinum is to sell its 34.5% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) head of a “potentially protracted downturn” in platinum group metal prices (PGM).Northam will sell about 100 million shares in RBPlat to Impala Platinum (Implats) in terms of its mandatory offer for RBPlat, earning R13.1bn – about R4bn less than Northam’s initial purchase of RBPlat shares.Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum said selling into Implats offer would lock in value for the company at a critical point in the PGM cycle and open the way for a maiden dividend as well as other capital return mechanisms such as share buy-backs.The details of Northam’s acceptance of Implats’ offer is that it will receive about R9bn in cash and gain a 3.3% stake in Implats currently valued at R4.1bn.Dunne said Implats’ offer “presents a well-timed opportunity for Northam to secure a very significant cash injection that will materially strengthen Northam’s balance sheet and liquidity position”.Commenting on the PGM market Dunne said: “The prevailing PGM market conditions and the material decline in the PGM basket price during, in particular, the last four months may signal a potentially protracted cyclical downturn”.The post Northam to sell stake in RBPlat for R13.1bn as PGM market heads for “protracted downturn” appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PGM Holdings KKmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PGM Holdings KKmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.