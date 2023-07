NORTHAM Platinum is to sell its 34.5% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) head of a “potentially protracted downturn” in platinum group metal prices (PGM).Northam will sell about 100 million shares in RBPlat to Impala Platinum (Implats) in terms of its mandatory offer for RBPlat, earning R13.1bn – about R4bn less than Northam’s initial purchase of RBPlat shares.Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum said selling into Implats offer would lock in value for the company at a critical point in the PGM cycle and open the way for a maiden dividend as well as other capital return mechanisms such as share buy-backs.The details of Northam’s acceptance of Implats’ offer is that it will receive about R9bn in cash and gain a 3.3% stake in Implats currently valued at R4.1bn.Dunne said Implats’ offer “presents a well-timed opportunity for Northam to secure a very significant cash injection that will materially strengthen Northam’s balance sheet and liquidity position”.Commenting on the PGM market Dunne said: “The prevailing PGM market conditions and the material decline in the PGM basket price during, in particular, the last four months may signal a potentially protracted cyclical downturn”.The post Northam to sell stake in RBPlat for R13.1bn as PGM market heads for “protracted downturn” appeared first on Miningmx. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel