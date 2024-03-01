|
01.03.2024 07:41:03
Northam warns PGM price slump could last for two years
NORTHAM Platinum has forecast an extended slump in platinum group metal (PGM) prices of up to two years placing “significant pressure on earnings and cash generation”.Commenting in his firm’s financial and operating results for the six months ended December, Northam CEO Paul Dunne said: “We anticipate the depressed pricing environment will continue over the next 12 to 24 months, placing significant pressure on earnings and cash generation across the PGM mining sector”.Dunne correctly called the current extended slump in PGM prices saying in April last year the market didn’t realise the extent of correction then underway. It was on this basis that he controversially withdrew Northam’s offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).Northam is the last of the major PGM producers to report numbers for the last six months which have been characterised by capital and production cuts, job losses and write-downs totalling billions of rands.More to come ….The post Northam warns PGM price slump could last for two years appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
