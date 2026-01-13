HIAG Immobilien Aktie

HIAG Immobilien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113S6 / ISIN: CH0239518779

13.01.2026 19:00:13

NorthC Schweiz Ltd signs long-term rental agreement for Hive campus in Meyrin (GE)

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
NorthC Schweiz Ltd signs long-term rental agreement for Hive campus in Meyrin (GE)

13.01.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 13 January 2026 – HIAG has concluded a rental agreement for more than 30 years with NorthC Schweiz Ltd, the Swiss arm of the NorthC Group (a leading data centre operator in north-western Europe), for a new building to be constructed for use as a data centre on the Hive campus in Meyrin (GE). According to NorthC Schweiz Ltd, the planned data centre will have an IT capacity of 4.5 MW and will be powered by 100% green energy. The rental agreement is based on an existing development agreement, the aim of which is for the NorthC Group to operate its sixth data centre in Switzerland. This makes NorthC Schweiz Ltd one of HIAG's ten largest tenants. 

"Geneva is an important commercial and economic centre in Switzerland, alongside the regions around Basel and Zurich. The demand for digital services, and therefore also for data centre capacity, is growing rapidly. This makes Geneva a logical location for the NorthC Group to set up a new data centre. The proximity to the renowned CERN research centre also offers new opportunities for collaboration in the fields of scientific research and innovation, including AI," said Alexandra Schless, CEO of the NorthC Group. 

After receiving the legally binding building permit at the end of 2025, HIAG will start work on the realisation of the building in the first quarter of 2026; the building will also be suitable for a variety of uses other than a data centre in the long term. The rentable floor space of the new building is around 5,700 m², and the handover of the rental property is scheduled for the end of 2027. 

"The rental agreement with NorthC underscores our strategy of attracting forward-looking technology companies as tenants to our 'The Hive' campus in Meyrin (GE)," said Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG, adding: "With the new multifunctional building and its use as a data centre, we are not only creating additional value for our investors, but also strengthening the digital infrastructure in one of Switzerland's most dynamic economic regions."

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report
23 April 2026 General Meeting
17 August 2026 Publication of 2026 Half-Year Report 


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.0 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2259530

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259530  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

