Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Year To Date And Record Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $298,000 or 13.7% to $2.48 million ($2.06 per diluted common share) when compared to net income of $2.18 million ($1.82 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and a ROE of 11.58% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.25% and an annualized ROE of 11.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The current earnings level represents Record net income for any six-month period ended June 30 in the Company's history.

Net income also increased by $323,000 or 28.9% to $1.44 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the Company's second quarter ended June 30, 2020 when compared to net income of $1.12 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.44% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.24% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.26% and a ROE of 11.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The current quarterly earnings level represents Record net income for any quarterly period in the Company's history.

Total Assets increased $51.2 million or 14.5% to $405.1 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $353.9 million at December 31, 2019. Net loans increased $23.2 million or 9.1% to $276.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $253.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $48.9 million or 19.4% to $301.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $252.3 million at December 31, 2019. Shareholder's equity increased $2.9 million or 6.9% to $44.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $41.3 million at December 31, 2019. The book value of NIDB's stock was $36.49 per common share as of June 30, 2020. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,210,327 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on July 13, 2020 was $32.00 per common share.

First Federal Savings Bank supported small business clients and non-profits in Northeast Indiana, utilizing the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Those efforts resulted in 400 small business or non-profit clients receiving $39.2 million in PPP funding. These efforts helped to support or retain 6,000 jobs in the communities we serve.

First Federal Savings Bank also had Record 1-4 family mortgage production during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. We originated mortgage loans in the amount of $33.3 million in total for our retail clients which should help households with lower payments or lower interest over the life of their mortgage loans. We anticipate mortgage production continuing to remain at these elevated levels at least over the next three months if not longer.

Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented "in addition to our Record financial performance, I'm especially proud of our team's efforts to serve those in need in these unprecedented times. As an essential business, we never shut down or slowed down over the past few months. By providing small businesses and non-profits a financial lifeline through the Paycheck Protection Program and working with homeowners to ease their mortgage burdens, First Federal Savings Bank has shown the importance of Community Banking."

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



ASSETS June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents $ 28,701,503 $ 8,352,340 Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents 4,997,320 2,863,471 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,698,823 11,215,811 Interest-earning time deposits 3,681,000 3,681,000 Securities available for sale 67,210,234 65,001,858 Securities held to maturity 2,033,923 1,044,197 Loans held for sale 2,564,543 134,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss June 30, 2020 $3,664,820 and December 31, 2019 $3,191,605 276,620,407 253,461,826 Accrued interest receivable 1,643,735 1,242,788 Premises and equipment 4,981,996 4,971,271 Investments in limited liability partnerships 1,978,334 2,128,334 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,952,206 8,839,193 Other assets 1,741,766 2,203,348 Total Assets $ 405,106,967 $ 353,923,626 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Non-interest bearing deposits 47,989,030 30,011,306 Interest bearing deposits 253,188,490 222,271,145 Borrowed Funds 56,379,114 57,237,450 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,380,197 3,086,817 Total Liabilities 360,936,831 312,606,718





Retained earnings – substantially restricted 44,170,136 41,316,908 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity $ 405,106,967 $ 353,923,626



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Total interest income $ 3,826,584 $ 4,094,696 $ 7,599,147 $ 8,009,553 Total interest expense

782,621

1,158,262

1,726,985

2,210,956 Net interest income $ 3,043,963 $ 2,936,434 $ 5,872,162 $ 5,798,597 Provision for loan losses

120,000

75,000

340,000

150,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 2,923,963 $ 2,861,434 $ 5,532,162 $ 5,648,597 Service charges on deposit accounts

134,682

176,845

320,719

348,902 Interchange Fees 150,302 151,683 297,208 282,867 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities - 98,036 - 98,036 Net gain on sale of loans 764,833 117,351 1,042,004 262,269 Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets 1,651 - (16,535) 7,608 Brokerage fees 39,524 59,708 96,284 123,055 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 55,663 55,500 113,013 112,500 Other income (103,838) 111,545 40,550 282,561 Total noninterest income $ 1,042,817 $ 770,668 $ 1,893,243 $ 1,517,798 Salaries and employee benefits

1,185,091

1,311,045

2,481,280

2,597,374 Occupancy 267,496 276,878 513,000 561,538 Data processing 332,081 225,734 602,183 473,522 Deposit insurance premiums 25,500 24,000 45,500 24,000 Professional fees 56,595 123,483 121,030 233,559 Advertising and Marketing Fees 28,146 64,755 83,749 148,140 Correspondent bank charges 26,370 37,237 59,103 74,553 Other expense 296,399 271,765 566,076 543,003 Total noninterest expenses $ 2,217,678 $ 2,334,897 $ 4,471,921 $ 4,655,689 Income before income tax expenses $ 1,749,102 $ 1,297,205 $ 2,953,484 $ 2,510,706 Income tax expense

305,834

176,550

476,917

332,198 Net Income $ 1,443,268 $ 1,120,655 $ 2,476,567 $ 2,178,508





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic Earnings per common share 1.20 0.94 2.06 1.82 Dilutive Earnings per share 1.20 0.94 2.06 1.82 Net interest margin 3.22% 3.51% 3.31% 3.55% Return on average assets 1.44% 1.26% 1.31% 1.25% Return on average equity 13.24% 11.45% 11.58% 11.32% Efficiency ratio 54.26% 62.98% 57.59% 63.63% Average shares outstanding - primary 1,200,327 1,197,327 1,203,066 1,196,619 Average shares outstanding - diluted 1,200,327 1,197,327 1,203,816 1,197,419





Allowance for loan losses:







Balance at beginning of period $ 3,443,586 $ 2,823,219 $ 3,191,605 $ 2,856,319 Charge-offs:







One-to-four family - - - - Commercial real estate - - 17,952 73,705 Land/land development - - - - Commercial - - - 25,000 Consumer 11,684 20,915 45,127 85,409 Gross charge-offs 11,684 20,915 63,079 184,114 Recoveries:







One-to-four family 511 803 1,414 1,724 Commercial real estate - 64,040 - 64,040 Land/land development - - - - Commercial 51,919 22,068 105,919 22,068 Consumer 60,488 20,692 88,961 74,870 Gross recoveries 112,918 107,603 196,294 162,702 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) (101,234) (86,688) (133,215) 21,412 Additions charged to operations 120,000 75,000 340,000 150,000 Balance at end of period $ 3,664,820 $ 2,984,907 $ 3,664,820 $ 2,984,907









Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (1) (0.14%) (0.13%) (0.10%) 0.02%









Nonperforming assets (000's) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31,



Loans: 2020 2020 2019



Non-accrual $ 6,511 $ 7,119 $ 6,173

Past 90 days or more and still accruing - -

- Troubled debt restructured 448 465

468 Total nonperforming loans 6,959 7,584

6,641 Real estate owned 5 59

262 Other repossessed assets - -

- Total nonperforming assets $ 6,964 $ 7,643 $ 6,903







Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.72% 2.14%

1.95% Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.48% 2.97%

2.59% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 52.66% 45.41%

48.07% Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable 1.32% 1.37%

1.26%







At June 30,

2020 2019











Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets 10.90% 11.22%



Book value per share $ 36.49 $ 33.34



Common shares outstanding- EOP 1,210,327 1,206,327







(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.

