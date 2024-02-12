|
12.02.2024 17:25:41
Northern Nevada ‘far from being mature district’ - Bristow
Northern Nevada remains highly prospective for new gold discoveries and is “far from being a mature gold district”, said Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow.Barrick operated Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) in the region, is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%).According to the executive, Barrick-owned Fourmile is expected to more than triple its current mineral resource of 0.48 million ounces at 10.04 g/t indicated in addition to 2.7 million ounces at 10.1g/t inferred.Bristow said operational highlights of the past year included a record production by the post-merger Cortez and the continuing turnaround at Turquoise Ridge.“The most significant development, however, was the completion of the Goldrush permitting process at the end of 2023. This enabled Cortez to accelerate the development of a key project which will already make a significant production contribution this year,” Bristow said.“The complex now boasts a production growth profile that goes well beyond 10 years as the geologists step up the replacement of the ounces depleted by mining.” NGM completed the commissioning of the first 100 megawatt phase of its solar power project in the last quarter of 2023, with the second 100 megawatt scheduled to come on stream in the second half of this year.Barrick’s gold output hit its lowest level since 2000 last year following a series of setbacks across its operations. Maintenance and repair work at its Nevada mines, an expansion at Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic and a prolonged shutdown at a major asset in Papua New Guinea all contributed to a 23-year low in total bullion ounces for the world’s second-largest gold miner. Investors will be seeking insight into this year’s production outlook when the Canadian metals producer reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Read More: Barrick to spend $136 million on failed Pascua-Lama project(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
