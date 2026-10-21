Northern Star Resources Q1 Gold Sales Fall; Confirms Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Northern Star Resources Ltd. (NST.AX), an Australian gold mining company, reported gold sales of 363,891 ounces in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, down 7.6% from 394,000 ounces a year earlier.

The Kalgoorlie mill contributed 193,540 ounces to total gold sales, followed by Yandal with 117,631 ounces and Pogo with 52,720 ounces.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) was A$3,217/oz or US$2,244/oz.

Net mine cash flow totalled A$210 million during the quarter, with all three production centres generating positive net cash flow. Group underlying free cash flow was negative A$31 million, including A$113 million in corporate tax payments.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its fiscal 2027 guidance for gold sales of 1.5 million to 1.65 million ounces at an AISC of A$3,050 to A$3,450 per ounce.

On the ASX, Northern Star Resources shares closed up 1.79% at A$25.06 on Wednesday.