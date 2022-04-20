|
20.04.2022 22:48:00
Northern States Power Company-Minnesota Announces Redemption of 2.15% First Mortgage Bonds, Series due August 15, 2022
Northern States Power Company, a Minnesota corporation, announced today that it has submitted a redemption notice to The Depository Trust Company, as registered holder, to redeem all of its outstanding 2.15% First Mortgage Bonds, Series due August 15, 2022 (the "Bonds”) on May 20, 2022 (the "Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the Bonds will be equal to 100% of the principal amount being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date. The aggregate principal amount of Bonds currently outstanding is $300,000,000.
This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Bonds. Holders of the Bonds should refer to the notice of redemption to be delivered through The Depository Trust Company.
This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006138/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Xcel Energy gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Xcel Energy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|69,65
|1,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.