Northern Trust: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) reported an 11% revenue increase excluding one-time notable items. Pre-tax income rose 21% year over year as fee growth and net interest income--the profit earned on loans and securities minus funding costs--both expanded. This operating momentum shows how the firm expands profitability without adding proportional overhead. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight how this strategy creates shareholder value.

Artificial intelligence (AI), which refers to software automation that handles complex tasks, is shifting into a core driver of employee efficiency. By deploying automated workflow agents, Northern Trust allows its wealth advisors to spend less time on routine client memos and more time delivering advisory services.

Asset servicing involves managing fund administration, custody, and trade processing for institutional clients. Northern Trust expands its relationships with global asset managers to capture higher-margin servicing mandates, including an expanded deal with UBS that increases the assets it services for the manager by over 50%.

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