Northern Trust Announces Capital Markets Appointments to Support Global Business Growth

In line with its continuing growth and momentum, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has made a series of appointments within its global Capital Markets business and established a Capital Markets Client Solutions team.

Northern Trust Capital Markets aligns execution, transactional, lending and financing solutions in equities, fixed income and derivatives, transition management, foreign exchange and securities finance. Comprising more than 500 specialist employees across nine servicing locations, it offers asset managers and asset owners a holistic approach designed to deliver greater value.

"These changes and leadership appointments position our business to better serve our clients’ need for comprehensive tailored solutions that best address their business challenges,” said Guy Gibson, global head of Northern Trust Capital Markets. "This is a reflection of our ongoing investment in capital markets expertise and technology, alongside our inherent strengths.”

Within the Capital Markets institutional equity brokerage business:

- Glenn Poulter has been named global head of Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS), Northern Trust’s award-winning outsourced trading service which offers asset managers and asset owners the opportunity to fine-tune their strategic operating models and focus on the functions and activities necessary to deliver alpha generation. Poulter will be based in London and report to Gibson.

- Stephanie Farrell has been named head of Integrated Trading Solutions – Americas, based in Chicago. She was most recently head of ITS Client Services – Americas.

- Amy Thorne has been appointed head of Integrated Trading Solutions - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She was most recently a senior relationship manager for ITS and continues to be based in London.

Farrell and Thorne will report to Poulter.

- Jon Cherry will assume management responsibility as head of Brokerage – Americas, based in Chicago. He was formerly global head of Options Trading.

The new Capital Markets Client Solutions team was created in response to increasing industry demand for comprehensive, sophisticated outcome-oriented front office transactional and optimisation solutions. The unit will bring together brokerage, securities finance, foreign exchange and other Capital Markets capabilities to address the challenges faced by asset managers and asset owners as they navigate changing economic and regulatory environments.

- Gerard Walsh has been appointed global head of client solutions for Capital Markets. Walsh who was most recently head of ITS - EMEA, will report to Gibson and will be based in London.

- Grant Johnsey will assume the newly created role as head of client solutions for Capital Markets in the Americas, based in Chicago. He was most recently head of ITS – Americas and will report to Walsh.

Northern Trust Capital Markets provides brokerage *, foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services, it is a division of Northern Trust Asset Servicing, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

* Northern Trust Securities, Inc.(NTSI), Member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

