Northern Trust Expands its Philanthropy in Malaysia

Leading financial services company Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is expanding its philanthropy efforts in Malaysia aligned with its vision to create more equitable opportunities to achieve long-term financial success for those who too often face hurdles because of their race, ethnicity, gender, geography or socio-economic conditions.

Northern Trust will donate funds to Teach For Malaysia, a not-for-profit organization that works towards ensuring educational excellence in schools especially in rural and underprivileged communities.

"Our philanthropic focus at Northern Trust covers four key pillars: education, food, healthcare and housing,” said Shana Hayes, global head of corporate philanthropy at Northern Trust. "It is our belief that supporting educational equity and persistence inspires the fullest realization of professional achievement. We have been inspired to support the work of Teach For Malaysia as they seek to create education equity in Malaysia, supporting the development of young people to fulfil their highest potential.”

In the last decade alone, Northern Trust has contributed more than $160 million to support non-profit and non-governmental organizations around the world. Examples of global corporate philanthropy initiatives include supporting a program that provides shelter for neglected children in India and ensuring mental and physical health services reach vulnerable populations in London.

"Our business across Asia Pacific continues to evolve in terms of capabilities and clients,” said Angelo Calvitto, head of Asia Pacific, at Northern Trust. "Expanding our philanthropy efforts in this key regional market is a strategic imperative ensuring we not only support the communities in which we live and work today, but help create sustainable futures by supporting education initiatives for next generations.”

"We are delighted to receive this support from Northern Trust,” said Chan Soon Seng, CEO at Teach For Malaysia. "We believe it is only through our collective efforts that education inequity will end and collaborating with partners such as Northern Trust in Malaysia who share our values and beliefs will help enable us to continue our work to evolve the education system.”

Northern Trust has provided global custody and related services to Malaysian clients, including key institutional investors, since 2009 and established a representative office in 2014.

Northern Trust has an established network of 10 offices across Asia Pacific in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with some of the region’s largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies and corporations, offering a comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions.

Read more about how Northern Trust is supporting its communities through its corporate philanthropy initiatives.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Teach For Malaysia

Teach For Malaysia is an independent, not-for-profit organisation, on a mission to give all children the opportunity to realise their potential through quality education. We partner with the Ministry of Education to reach high-need public schools. It is one of the 60 partners of the prestigious global education network, Teach For All.

Since 2012, Teach For Malaysia has been building a transformational movement in our education system by placing the country’s most promising leaders as full-time teachers in some of Malaysia’s most high-need schools to combat education inequity through our flagship programme called the Fellowship. In 2020, we expanded our work to also train and coach in-service public school STEM teachers through the 2-year Program Duta Guru (PDG).

Since our launch in 2012, our movement of 474 Fellows, 583 PDG teachers and Alumni has impacted over 330,285 students in 893 schools across the country. *as of July 2022

Read Teach For Malaysia’s 2020 Impact Report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005086/en/