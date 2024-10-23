|
23.10.2024 15:05:18
Northern Trust Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 14% On FTE Basis - Update
(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported third quarter net income of $464.9 million, compared to $327.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Third quarter results included a $68.1 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of an equity investment. Net income per common share was $2.22, compared to $1.49. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue, on a FTE basis, was $1.98 billion compared to $1.74 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.88 billion in revenue.
MICHAEL O'GRADY, CEO, said: "Trust fees increased 8% and net interest income grew 21%, both as compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding notables, earnings per share grew 32% and we returned more than $450 million to shareholders. Importantly, we generated positive trust fee and total operating leverage while continuing to make significant investments in our businesses and infrastructure."
Shares of Northern Trust Corporation are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Trust Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 beendet die Mittwochssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite verliert (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)