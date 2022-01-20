20.01.2022 14:08:49

Northern Trust Q4 Profit Surges 69%, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income surged 69 percent to $406.4 million from last year's $240.9 million, with earnings per share growing 70 percent to $1.91 from $1.12 last year.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue on an FTE basis grew 9 percent to $1.68 billion from last year's $1.53 billion. Analysts estimated revenues of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income on FTE basis was $370.6 million, up 7 percent from last year, driven primarily by higher average earning assets, partially offset by a lower net interest margin.

