NorthernVirginia Magazine Names Centurion Wealth Management as 'Top Financial Professionals' for 4th Straight Year

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the August 2020 edition of Northern Virginia Magazine, the publication released their annual "Top Financial Professionals" list. This year marks the fourth consecutive year that all three partners of Centurion Wealth Management, Sterling D. Neblett, Wendy Ann Payne, and Mark C. McKaig, have been recognized as among the best Financial Professionals.

Northern Virginia Magazine selects their honorees via a peer survey. This survey rates the top financial professionals in the broker, financial planner, insurance adviser, and tax accountant fields.

Since opening their doors in 2015, Centurion Wealth Management has rapidly increased their reputation and trust with their clients and community. Being named by Northern Virginia Magazine helps solidify the positive impact that Centurion Wealth Management is having with their clients.

"Having one partner being tapped by Northern Magazine as a 'Top Financial Professional' is a huge accomplishment. It is very humbling and gratifying to have all three partners at Centurion Wealth Management receiving this award for the fourth straight year." – Sterling D. Neblett.

The accolades and awards do not end with Northern Virginia Magazine. Earlier this year, Forbes Magazine named Wendy Ann Payne as a 2020 Best in State Wealth Advisor for her dedication and approach to strategizing with her clients.

Sterling D. Neblett was named by Investopedia as a "100 Top Financial Advisors of 2019" and was also named by Forbes Magazine as "Best in State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors: 2019."

Mark C. McKaig, receiving this awarded for the fourth straight year, has thrived in the wealth management profession for over 15 years and has a strong desire to work with business executives. With his unique business knowledge and experience, many executives in the Washington D.C. area place their trust and financial future in Mark's hands, knowing he is up to the task.

Centurion Wealth Management is a wealth management and planning Services Company offering clients the right opportunity to secure their financial futures. The firm offers investment, tax, estate, and cash flow analysis, retirement planning, risk management, and much more. With a team of experts who are highly experienced and credentialed, Centurion Wealth Management is best positioned in using innovative solutions and strategies to build a solid financial future for their clients.

Spire Wealth Management is a Federally Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Securities offered through an affiliated company, Spire Securities, LLC a Registered Broker/Dealer and member FINRA/SIPC.

