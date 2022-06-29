Northisle Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 were duly passed, including the election of Keena Hicken-Gaberria as a Director of the Company. Ms. Hicken-Gaberria was subsequently appointed Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee, and has been appointed to the Company’s Compensation, Governance and Nominations Committee. The Company wishes to thank Larry Yau for his years of service to the Company as a Director.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD/ AGAINST % WITHHELD/ AGAINST Number of Directors set at 5 64,477,732 99.88 % 0 0.00 % Elect as a director: Sam Lee 64,472,543 99.87 % 81,856 0.13 % Dale Corman 64,242,818 99.52 % 311,581 0.48 % Martino De Ciccio 64,469,206 99.87 % 85,193 0.13 % Keena Hicken-Gaberria 64,241,451 99.52 % 312,948 0.48 % Kevin O’Kane 64,507,293 99.93 % 47,106 0.07 % Appointment of Auditors 69,439,386 99.94 % 39,757 0.06 % Approval of the Amended Option Plan 64,435,000 99.82 % 0 0.00 %

Sam Lee, President and CEO of Northisle commented, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Larry for his insight and contributions to Northisle over the past eight years. Larry’s contributions have helped guide Northisle through several periods of growth, and we are thankful for his strong contributions during his time on the board.” Sam continued, "I would also like to welcome Keena to the board of Directors and as Chair of our Audit Committee. Keena’s extensive experience and leadership in diverse industries and communities, including her experience working with the First Nations of northern Vancouver Island, will bring a valuable new perspective to the company, and further strengthen our board as we enter into this new chapter.”

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada’s leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project in 2021 and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company’s website at www.northisle.ca.

