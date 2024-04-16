Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 18:14:51

Northland Power Announces Its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announced today it will release its 2024 first quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 16, 2024, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI37b8086fede84a02be1ceb284cb334f6

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/idpw8xh5

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on Friday, May 17, 2024.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4 GW (net 2.9 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 12 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Dario Neimarlija, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northland Power Inc 14,38 -0,35% Northland Power Inc

