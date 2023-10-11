11.10.2023 03:21:19

Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2023 third quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, November 10, 2023, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb14b87ba5135410fb9fed115bde5d406

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ysmaxpt8

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on November 13, 2023.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient Natural Gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.2 GW (net 2.7 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 16 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Adam Beaumont, Vice President

Mr. Dario Neimarlija, Vice President

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com


