Northland Power Announces Succession Plan for Board Chair

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI) ("Northland” or the "Company”) announced today that John Brace will transition out of his role as Chair of the Board and, if elected, will stay on as a director following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 21, 2025. Ian Pearce, currently the Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee, will take over as Chair of the Board if elected at the AGM.

Mr. Brace has been with Northland since 1988, joining the Company as employee number two. Over the past 37 years, he has played an integral role in Northland’s growth, helping transform the Company from an Ontario-focused independent power producer into a globally recognized industry leader. He served as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2018, before becoming Chair of the Board in 2019. In March 2024, Mr. Brace assumed leadership of the Company once again as Northland embarked on an executive leadership transition that successfully led to Christine Healy assuming the role of President and CEO on January 20, 2025.

"From our early days as an Ontario-focused independent power producer to becoming a global leader in the industry, it’s been an honour to contribute to Northland’s success,” said Mr. Brace. "As I step down as Chair of the Board, I have full confidence in Ian, the Board, the executive management team and every Northlander leading the Company’s growth and innovation."

Mr. Pearce has been a Northland director since 2020, where he has served as Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee since May of 2022 and as Lead Independent Director since March of 2024. Mr. Pearce has extensive leadership experience in publicly traded and private companies and has previous board chair experience with New Gold Inc. and Nevsun Resources Ltd.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank John for his tremendous contributions to Northland,” said Mr. Pearce. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside John and my fellow directors as Northland embarks on an exciting new chapter under Christine’s leadership.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.2 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.4 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 10 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

