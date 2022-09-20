NorthRock X Teams Up with RSG Hockey to Launch NRX Hockey, A Preeminent Global Advisory Division Dedicated to the Support and Services Surrounding Professional Hockey

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthRock X is announcing NRX Hockey, a new division dedicated to helping hockey players reach their greatest potential on and off the ice. Through a strategic partnership with RSG, a global hockey agency, NRX Hockey becomes the deepest, advice and service firm in the hockey industry, with the knowledge, experience and relationships equipped to support the unique needs of hockey professionals around the world. RSG Hockey will continue to be a world class agency, but as part of this strategic partnership, RSG clients in North America and Europe will now also be able to tap into the lifestyle and financial advisory support NorthRock X is known for. NRX Hockey is also working with players, owners and executives represented by other agencies, creating an individually tailored suite of financial and lifestyle services depending on their needs.

"As a former pro player and an agent with two decades of experience, I know how important it is for hockey players and their families to have the right team around them," said Allain Roy, RSG Founder and the new President of NRX Hockey. "NRX Hockey is bringing together agency, lifestyle and financial advisory services to empower hockey players to maximize their potential alongside global superstar athletes in other sports."

"As we continue to innovate and expand NorthRock X, bringing the best in the business together on behalf of our clients, RSG is an excellent partner to start that journey with." said Aaron Ryan, NorthRock X President. "NRX Hockey is the first advisory division dedicated to creating these kinds of opportunities for hockey players, a long time coming for one of the world's most loved and exciting sports. As we continue to expand our services this is the first of many potential partnerships with stakeholders in the industry."

NRX Hockey is innovating on behalf of clients like Brent Burns, Brandon Hagel, Nico Hischier, Philip Grubauer, and others, looking to the future of hockey and putting hockey players in premier positions to succeed. NorthRock has worked with Brent Burns for over a decade, supporting him and his family with everything from investment opportunities to estate planning to brand and media opportunities. NorthRock Partners' philanthropic division, Foundation X, also works with clients on foundation and charity work, including supporting RSG Hockey's Holiday Hat Trick initiative that empowers RSG clients to donate to local kids in need during the holiday season.

"After working with NorthRock X for years, I'm so excited to see NRX Hockey come to life. As the game continues to grow, so do players' needs, and this is a great step in providing dedicated support and services for the next generation of hockey professionals," said Carolina Hurricanes star and longtime NorthRock X client Brent Burns. [Disclosure: Brent Burns is not being compensated for sharing his opinion and experience with our firm. His comments are only representative of his experience with the firm.]

NorthRock X is a first of its kind financial and lifestyle advisory firm dedicated to professional athletes, executives, owners and entertainers. With clients across the globe, NorthRock X creates a Personal Office® experience, seamlessly delivering advice and services uniquely tailored to meet each client's needs. Through a trusted team of advisors dedicated to providing expert guidance, customized services and bespoke lifestyle management tools, NorthRock X meets the needs of today's elite athletes and entertainers, allowing them to focus on their craft.

RSG Hockey is a global hockey agency devoted to providing exceptional services to the modern hockey player. For over 20 years, RSG Hockey has been devoted to providing custom services and cutting-edge guidance to a variety of players from amateur to the NHL. Focusing on the unique needs of each client, RSG customizes a suite of advice and services tailored specifically to help each player excel on and off the ice.

