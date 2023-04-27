|
27.04.2023 12:54:06
Northrop Grumman Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $842 million, or $5.50 per share. This compares with $955 million, or $6.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $9.301 billion from $8.797 billion last year.
Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $842 Mln. vs. $955 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.50 vs. $6.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.09 -Revenue (Q1): $9.301 Bln vs. $8.797 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $38Bln - $38.400Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northrop Grumman Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northrop Grumman Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|413,80
|-0,17%