12.06.2022 12:06:00
Northrop Grumman Needs a Plan B for Space
America's space news has been pretty good of late, with SpaceX recently completing its fourth official "Crew" mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and Boeing succeeding with an uncrewed test flight of its Starliner spacecraft to the same destination.But not all the news is good.While SpaceX is clearly leading the space race right now, and Boeing is at least back in the race, one other major space company has hit a hiccup. Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), along with SpaceX, is responsible for keeping ISS supplied with consumables -- and it is running short of rockets.Continue reading
