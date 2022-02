Northrop Grumman Offers Navy a Missile Defense System With Infinite Ammo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"SEWIP" -- the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program -- is a bland-sounding acronym for a U.S. Navy system that doesn't often register on defense investors' radar.But overlooking it could be a mistake.Over the past decade, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has quietly built up a tidy franchise selling SEWIP Block 2 systems to the Navy for early detection of missile threats to U.S. warships. More recently, though, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has developed a new version of SEWIP that's bigger, better -- and could be worth more money than ever.