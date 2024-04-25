|
25.04.2024 13:13:54
Northrop Grumman Q1 Results Top Estimates; Reaffirms FY24 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full year 2024.
For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project transaction-adjusted earnings in a range of $24.45 to $24.85 per share on sales between $40.80 billion and $41.20 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.65 per share on revenues of $41.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings of $944 million or $6.32 per share, higher than $842 million or $5.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total sales for the quarter grew 9 percent to $10.13 billion from $9.30 billion in the same quarter last year, due to higher sales volume at all four sectors.
The Street was looking for earnings of $5.79 per share on revenues of $9.77 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northrop Grumman Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northrop Grumman Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|454,20
|0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.