25.01.2024 13:31:03

Northrop Grumman Slips To Loss In Q4; Sees Sales And Earnings Growth In FY24

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Thursday reported a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, reflecting significant charges, despite higher sales.

Further, the company introduced strong 2024 sales and margin guidance inline with prior outlook, and also reaffirmed 2024 and 2025 free cash flow outlook and projects solid growth in 2026

Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, said, "With sustained global demand for our products, our 2024 guidance reflects continued strong sales and earnings growth. In addition, we're reaffirming our cash flow outlook for 2024 and 2025, with free cash flow expected to grow at a greater than 15 percent CAGR through 2026. Northrop Grumman's solid performance, record backlog and differentiated portfolio support our outlook for robust cash generation and our plans to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders."

In its fourth quarter, net loss was $535 million or $3.54 per share, compared to last year's profit of $2.08 billion or $13.46 per share.

The latest results included charge on the B-21 program of $1.17 billion or $7.72 per share and a mark-to-market pension and OPB expense of $316 million or $2.09 per share.

Total sales increased 6 percent to $10.64 billion from last year's $10.03 billion in the prior year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $5.80 per share on sales of $10.44 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northrop Grumman Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northrop Grumman Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northrop Grumman Corp. 396,30 -4,25% Northrop Grumman Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen