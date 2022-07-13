Northwell Health Partners with Google Cloud to Provide Proactive, Personalized Healthcare

Collaboration will accelerate Northwell Health's digital transformation journey

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, and Google Cloud today announced a collaboration to improve patient care, clinician experiences, and to help the health and hospital network operate more efficiently.

The new alliance will be paramount in Northwell's effort to transform digital and connected experiences with the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the efficiency of care and allow the health system more opportunities to better deliver equitable care in the communities it serves. Leveraging Google's advanced technology will give Northwell the ability to enhance experiences in digital scheduling, automate payer interactions and provide intelligent summarizations of medical information. In addition, Northwell will leverage Google Cloud's AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities for predictive insights to help with capacity planning and scheduling, and to identify risk indicators to help with early interventions.

"Digital transformation is critical to our long-term goals of further advancing clinical excellence in our health system," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO, Northwell Health. "This partnership will help us deliver personalized experiences by safely and privately harnessing customers' data to enhance care, well-being, and equity in care for our patients."

As part of this partnership, Northwell Health will leverage Google Cloud as its preferred cloud platform for infrastructure modernization, and to build an interoperable data platform with AI and ML capabilities. This includes contextual recommendations that equip nurses and clinicians with decision making support that goes beyond summarizing the information from different records, building relationships between the information to help support the right actions at the right time.

"People want the same kind of seamless experiences and access to their healthcare that they have in other areas of their life, and healthcare providers need to meet these demands while also running the organization more efficiently," said Joe Miles, managing director, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions for Google Cloud. "Northwell Health is taking the lead on innovation and interoperability to transform health and wellness for millions of New Yorkers."

Privacy and security will be of the utmost importance in all aspects of this digital transformation. Through the implementation of Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure along with Northwell Health's layers of security, privacy controls and processes, the access and use of patient data will be appropriately protected.

