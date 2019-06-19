Northwell Health's Michael Dowling named a Glassdoor Top CEO

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Dowling has been named to the Top CEOs in 2019 list by the job and recruiting site Glassdoor, which compiled voluntary employee feedback from thousands of companies to rank America's 100 best leaders.

Mr. Dowling earned a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award with a 95 percent employee approval rating, which placed him No. 44 among large company CEOs in the United States. Mr. Dowling was the nation's top-ranking health care/hospital CEO on Glassdoor's list, and placed fifth among all New York CEOs. Glassdoor also ranked Mr. Dowling among the nation's Top CEOs in 2017, placing 67th overall.

"I'm humbled by the honor, especially so proud because of who the judges are: the 69,000 employees who power Northwell Health," Mr. Dowling said. "While I'm gratified to receive such overwhelming praise, the truth is that strong leadership is a reflection of the whole organization, not just one individual. The ranks of this health system are filled with dedicated and passionate leaders at every level. For that, I'm most proud."

Mr. Dowling joined Northwell in 1995 as executive vice president and chief operating officer after 12 years in New York State government overseeing health and human services in the administration of former Governor Mario M. Cuomo, including serving as commissioner of the New York State Department of Social Services. In 2002, he was named president and CEO of Northwell, which has since grown to become a clinical, academic and research enterprise that includes 23 hospitals, more than 750 outpatient facilities, medical and nursing schools, a nationally recognized research institute (Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research) and more than 69,000 employees – the state's largest private-sector workforce.

Immediately after becoming CEO, Mr. Dowling developed the country's largest corporate university in the health care industry, the Center for Learning and Innovation, while helping to create a visionary approach to medical education highlighted by the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra/Northwell Graduate School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

Employees who submit reviews about their company to Glassdoor are also asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. Among the questions: Whether employees approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. The average CEO approval rating is 69 percent among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed.

Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 69,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu.

