Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 7.17% and 0.80% compared to 10.61% and 1.17% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022. This is the 110th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "During the quarter we successfully deployed a portion of our liquidity by purchasing two separate loan packages to augment our own loan production and to capitalize on higher market yields. These purchases included a $72 million small business equipment finance pool and a $138 million one- to four-family jumbo mortgage package. We are also very pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters which will be further enhanced by the previously announced consolidation of another 20 branches in early April with expected annual expense savings of approximately $8.0 million. Asset quality metrics also continue to improve from March of last year with nonperforming and classified assets declining by $100.4 million and $147.9 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling below pre-pandemic levels."

Mr. Seiffert continued "During the quarter our net interest income and net interest margin were once again impacted by the low interest rate environment and excess balance sheet liquidity, but we are encouraged by the recent increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve with market expectations of more rate increases throughout the remainder of the year."

Net interest income decreased by $9.8 million, or 9.8%, to $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a $14.1 million, or 13.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $507.7 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Also, contributing to the reduction in yield and interest income on loans, was PPP fee accretion of just $1.2 million during the current quarter compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.8 million, or 32.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of low market interest rates over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $180.2 million, or 1.9%. The net effect of these changes, as well as the continued build of excess liquidity, caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the same quarter last year.

The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $147.9 million, or 31.6%, to $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 from $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $75.4 million, or just 0.74% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2022 from $122.8 million, or 1.18% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. In addition, net charge-offs were just 0.06% during the current quarter compared to 0.19% during the same quarter last year. As a result of these improvements in asset quality, the Company once again recognized a negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a $5.6 million credit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 19.4%, to $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $4.6 million, or 75.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.5 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 4.9%, to $81.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.0 million, or 43.8%, decrease in professional services to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a decrease of $1.0 million, or 11.5%, in premises and occupancy costs to $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to the cost savings from the prior year's branch optimization initiative. Lastly, other expense decreased $1.0 million, or 29.8%, to $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the increase in the discount rate used to calculate our pension liability and related pension expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the branch optimization initiative announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $4.0 million, or 34.4%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2022, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,161,006

1,279,259

979,290

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,542,170, $1,565,002 and $1,430,352, respectively) 1,442,098

1,548,592

1,430,131

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $677,376, $751,513 and $593,232, respectively) 737,730

768,154

604,284

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,340,834

3,596,005

3,013,705

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 19,272

25,056

46,270

Residential mortgage loans 3,102,617

2,969,564

2,925,408

Home equity loans 1,286,520

1,319,931

1,407,524

Consumer loans 1,895,981

1,838,748

1,554,355

Commercial real estate loans 2,959,893

3,015,484

3,289,436

Commercial loans 874,751

847,609

1,145,047

Total loans receivable 10,139,034

10,016,392

10,368,040

Allowance for credit losses (99,295)

(102,241)

(123,997)

Loans receivable, net 10,039,739

9,914,151

10,244,043

FHLB stock, at cost 13,318

14,184

21,861

Accrued interest receivable 26,268

25,599

28,732

Real estate owned, net 929

873

1,738

Premises and equipment, net 149,970

156,524

158,784

Bank-owned life insurance 254,109

256,213

252,599

Goodwill 380,997

380,997

382,356

Other intangible assets, net 11,654

12,836

18,342

Other assets 155,585

144,126

148,196

Total assets $ 14,373,403

14,501,508

14,270,356

Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Liabilities













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,128,849

3,099,526

3,000,019

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,891,622

2,940,442

2,826,461

Money market deposit accounts 2,680,613

2,629,882

2,521,881

Savings deposits 2,367,438

2,303,760

2,229,214

Time deposits 1,251,878

1,327,555

1,535,519

Total deposits 12,320,400

12,301,165

12,113,094

Borrowed funds 121,436

139,093

253,617

Subordinated debt 123,670

123,575

—

Junior subordinated debentures 129,119

129,054

128,859

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,022

44,582

44,024

Accrued interest payable 563

1,804

659

Other liabilities 110,681

178,664

189,109

Total liabilities 12,849,891

12,917,937

12,729,362

Shareholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,686,373, 126,612,183 and 127,222,648 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,267

1,266

1,272

Additional paid-in capital 1,012,308

1,010,405

1,018,822

Retained earnings 612,481

609,529

571,612

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,544)

(37,629)

(50,712)

Total shareholders' equity 1,523,512

1,583,571

1,540,994

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,373,403

14,501,508

14,270,356

Equity to assets 10.60 %

10.92 %

10.80 %

Tangible common equity to assets* 8.09 %

8.43 %

8.22 %

Book value per share $ 12.03

12.51

12.11

Tangible book value per share* $ 8.93

9.40

8.96

Closing market price per share $ 13.51

14.16

14.45

Full time equivalent employees 2,268

2,332

2,443

Number of banking offices 170

170

170





















* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).





Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 88,174

95,295

97,475

95,255

102,318 Mortgage-backed securities 6,360

5,743

5,840

5,680

4,200 Taxable investment securities 677

640

649

693

634 Tax-free investment securities 674

688

628

594

575 FHLB stock dividends 81

82

71

138

116 Interest-earning deposits 467

467

352

192

183 Total interest income 96,433

102,915

105,015

102,552

108,026 Interest expense:

















Deposits 3,751

4,295

4,540

4,773

5,514 Borrowed funds 2,059

1,964

2,056

2,050

2,054 Total interest expense 5,810

6,259

6,596

6,823

7,568 Net interest income 90,623

96,656

98,419

95,729

100,458 Provision for credit losses (1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

—

(5,620) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 92,104

98,565

102,773

95,729

106,078 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (2)

(4)

(46)

(105)

(21) Service charges and fees 13,067

13,500

13,199

12,744

12,394 Trust and other financial services income 7,012

6,820

7,182

7,435

6,484 Insurance commission income —

—

44

1,043

2,546 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (29)

71

247

166

(42) Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,983

1,343

1,332

1,639

1,736 Mortgage banking income 1,465

2,120

3,941

3,811

6,020 Gain on sale of insurance business —

—

—

25,327

— Other operating income 2,244

3,192

3,287

2,648

2,836 Total noninterest income 25,740

27,042

29,186

54,708

31,953 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 46,917

48,691

49,063

48,894

47,239 Premises and occupancy costs 7,797

7,104

7,745

7,410

8,814 Office operations 3,383

3,144

4,143

3,317

3,165 Collections expense 520

602

411

303

616 Processing expenses 12,548

13,639

13,517

15,151

13,456 Marketing expenses 2,128

2,054

2,102

2,101

1,980 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,129

1,131

1,184

1,353

1,307 Professional services 2,573

4,513

4,295

4,231

4,582 Amortization of intangible assets 1,183

1,205

1,321

1,433

1,594 Real estate owned expense 37

44

94

85

75 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,374

2,812

—

632

9 Other expenses 2,355

1,346

2,227

1,422

3,354 Total noninterest expense 81,944

86,285

86,102

86,332

86,191 Income before income taxes 35,900

39,322

45,857

64,105

51,840 Income tax expense 7,613

9,266

10,794

15,138

11,603 Net income $ 28,287

30,056

35,063

48,967

40,237



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.22

0.24

0.28

0.38

0.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22

0.24

0.27

0.38

0.32



















Annualized return on average equity 7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 %

12.58 %

10.61 % Annualized return on average assets 0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 %

1.37 %

1.17 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %

16.66 %

14.31 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 %

67.35 %

63.88 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

2.45 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset Quality (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans current:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 1,884

1,354

2,015

189

164 Home equity loans 1,376

1,212

1,267

170

268 Consumer loans 1,148

1,336

1,465

188

225 Commercial real estate loans 79,810

106,233

111,075

138,820

146,304 Commercial loans 6,060

6,098

17,021

17,545

6,361 Total nonaccrual loans current $ 90,278

116,233

132,843

156,912

153,322 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 760

244

99

68

1,261 Home equity loans 195

223

328

229

340 Consumer loans 190

241

152

230

254 Commercial real estate loans 333

239

205

1,589

965 Commercial loans 4

53

102

406

1,538 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 1,482

1,000

886

2,522

4,358 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 830

1,163

527

207

813 Home equity loans 371

61

142

310

417 Consumer loans 280

292

291

297

649 Commercial real estate loans —

364

419

198

1,877 Commercial loans —

218

170

21

7,919 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 1,481

2,098

1,549

1,033

11,675 Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 3,976

7,641

8,069

10,007

9,333 Home equity loans 2,968

4,262

4,745

6,256

7,044 Consumer loans 1,782

2,069

2,184

2,341

3,625 Commercial real estate loans 21,399

24,063

25,562

23,564

29,737 Commercial loans 795

1,105

1,104

4,126

4,860 Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 30,920

39,140

41,664

46,294

54,599 Total nonaccrual loans $ 124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954 Total nonaccrual loans $ 124,161

158,471

176,942

206,761

223,954 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 420

331

386

302

197 Nonperforming loans 124,581

158,802

177,328

207,063

224,151 Real estate owned, net 929

873

809

1,353

1,738 Nonperforming assets $ 125,510

159,675

178,137

208,416

225,889 Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring * $ 16,015

17,216

12,858

8,951

7,390 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 12,686

13,072

13,664

18,480

20,120 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 28,701

30,288

26,522

27,431

27,510



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.23 %

1.59 %

1.74 %

2.01 %

2.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87 %

1.10 %

1.24 %

1.46 %

1.58 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.98 %

1.02 %

1.08 %

1.14 %

1.20 % Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances 0.98 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

1.17 %

1.24 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 79.70 %

64.38 %

61.90 %

56.66 %

55.32 %

* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



At March 31, 2022

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,108,366

—

13,523

—

—

3,121,889 Home equity loans

1,280,342

—

6,178

—

—

1,286,520 Consumer loans

1,892,162

—

3,819

—

—

1,895,981 Total Personal Banking

6,280,870

—

23,520

—

—

6,304,390 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,633,808

62,091

263,994

—

—

2,959,893 Commercial loans

839,125

3,277

32,349

—

—

874,751 Total Commercial Banking

3,472,933

65,368

296,343

—

—

3,834,644 Total loans

$ 9,753,803

65,368

319,863

—

—

10,139,034 At December 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,978,080

—

16,540

—

—

2,994,620 Home equity loans

1,312,820

—

7,111

—

—

1,319,931 Consumer loans

1,834,478

—

4,270

—

—

1,838,748 Total Personal Banking

6,125,378

—

27,921

—

—

6,153,299 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,639,676

74,123

301,685

—

—

3,015,484 Commercial loans

808,323

5,730

33,556

—

—

847,609 Total Commercial Banking

3,447,999

79,853

335,241

—

—

3,863,093 Total loans

$ 9,573,377

79,853

363,162

—

—

10,016,392 At September 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,972,489

—

17,032

—

—

2,989,521 Home equity loans

1,342,479

—

7,869

—

—

1,350,348 Consumer loans

1,812,360

—

4,476

—

—

1,816,836 Total Personal Banking

6,127,328

—

29,377

—

—

6,156,705 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,799,592

63,034

299,925

—

—

3,162,551 Commercial loans

813,665

10,976

55,071

—

—

879,712 Total Commercial Banking

3,613,257

74,010

354,996

—

—

4,042,263 Total loans

$ 9,740,585

74,010

384,373

—

—

10,198,968 At June 30, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,937,418

—

17,133

—

—

2,954,551 Home equity loans

1,367,765

—

8,463

—

—

1,376,228 Consumer loans

1,741,872

—

3,359

—

—

1,745,231 Total Personal Banking

6,047,055

—

28,955

—

—

6,076,010 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,781,734

73,167

360,288

—

—

3,215,189 Commercial loans

943,665

11,266

63,850

—

—

1,018,781 Total Commercial Banking

3,725,399

84,433

424,138

—

—

4,233,970 Total loans

$ 9,772,454

84,433

453,093

—

—

10,309,980 At March 31, 2021























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 2,950,103

—

21,575

—

—

2,971,678 Home equity loans

1,396,757

—

10,767

—

—

1,407,524 Consumer loans

1,547,502

—

6,853

—

—

1,554,355 Total Personal Banking

5,894,362

—

39,195

—

—

5,933,557 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,801,082

120,345

368,009

—

—

3,289,436 Commercial loans

1,061,884

22,623

60,540

—

—

1,145,047 Total Commercial Banking

3,862,966

142,968

428,549

—

—

4,434,483 Total loans

$ 9,757,328

142,968

467,744

—

—

10,368,040

* Includes $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, and $26.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. ** Includes $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, and $143.2 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2022

*

December 31,

2021

*

September 30,

2021

*

June 30,

2021

*

March 31,

2021

* (Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)

























































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 281

$ 24,057

0.8 %

277

$ 20,567

0.7 %

17

$ 765

— %

13

$ 606

— %

248

$ 22,236

0.7 % Home equity loans 105

3,867

0.3 %

112

3,153

0.2 %

101

3,351

0.2 %

91

3,677

0.3 %

84

3,334

0.2 % Consumer loans 523

6,043

0.3 %

589

6,536

0.4 %

576

6,146

0.3 %

532

5,571

0.3 %

535

5,732

0.4 % Commercial real estate loans 25

3,643

0.1 %

17

17,065

0.6 %

19

2,004

0.1 %

13

2,857

0.1 %

33

12,240

0.4 % Commercial loans 16

1,268

0.1 %

12

193

— %

10

692

0.1 %

15

686

0.1 %

16

3,032

0.3 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days 950

$ 38,878

0.4 %

1,007

$ 47,514

0.5 %

723

$ 12,958

0.1 %

664

$ 13,397

0.1 %

916

$ 46,574

0.4 %



























































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:

























































Residential mortgage loans 24

$ 1,950

0.1 %

59

$ 5,433

0.2 %

55

$ 4,907

0.2 %

58

$ 4,051

0.1 %

26

$ 2,062

0.1 % Home equity loans 28

1,138

0.1 %

30

949

0.1 %

29

1,024

0.1 %

36

1,502

0.1 %

31

953

0.1 % Consumer loans 159

1,839

0.1 %

195

2,006

0.1 %

180

1,757

0.1 %

181

1,988

0.1 %

169

1,868

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 1

112

— %

5

769

— %

8

1,170

— %

9

1,335

— %

14

7,609

0.2 % Commercial loans 3

103

— %

10

727

0.1 %

2

170

— %

2

27

— %

12

8,979

0.8 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days 215

$ 5,142

0.1 %

299

$ 9,884

0.1 %

274

$ 9,028

0.1 %

286

$ 8,903

0.1 %

252

$ 21,471

0.2 %



























































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **

























































Residential mortgage loans 47

$ 3,976

0.1 %

87

$ 7,641

0.3 %

95

$ 8,069

0.3 %

115

$ 10,007

0.3 %

121

$ 9,333

0.3 % Home equity loans 91

2,968

0.2 %

105

4,262

0.3 %

119

4,745

0.4 %

146

6,256

0.5 %

176

7,044

0.5 % Consumer loans 287

2,202

0.1 %

296

2,400

0.1 %

308

2,568

0.1 %

356

2,643

0.2 %

454

3,822

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 41

21,399

0.7 %

52

24,063

0.8 %

59

25,562

0.8 %

83

23,564

0.7 %

113

29,737

0.9 % Commercial loans 10

795

0.1 %

8

1,105

0.1 %

10

1,104

0.1 %

18

4,126

0.4 %

31

4,860

0.4 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more 476

$ 31,340

0.3 %

548

$ 39,471

0.4 %

591

$ 42,048

0.4 %

718

$ 46,596

0.5 %

895

$ 54,796

0.5 %



























































Total loans delinquent 1,641

$ 75,360

0.7 %

1,854

$ 96,869

1.0 %

1,588

$ 64,034

0.6 %

1,668

$ 68,896

0.7 %

2,063

$ 122,841

1.2 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, and $12.7 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Beginning balance $ 102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997

134,427 Provision (1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

—

(5,620) Charge-offs residential mortgage (1,183)

(784)

(1,263)

(770)

(855) Charge-offs home equity (447)

(1,299)

(1,474)

(379)

(228) Charge-offs consumer (1,723)

(2,897)

(2,148)

(2,401)

(2,603) Charge-offs commercial real estate (1,024)

(2,652)

(1,581)

(3,964)

(4,626) Charge-offs commercial (681)

(2,586)

(412)

(1,161)

(54) Recoveries 3,593

4,601

3,669

2,008

3,556 Ending balance $ 99,295

102,241

109,767

117,330

123,997 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.06 %

0.22 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.19 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i)

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost (i) Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 2,980,788

25,542

3.43 %

$ 2,977,942

25,269

3.39 %

$ 2,959,794

25,398

3.43 %

$ 2,935,034

25,609

3.49 %

$ 3,007,439

26,366

3.51 % Home equity loans 1,293,986

11,472

3.60 %

1,328,553

11,750

3.51 %

1,356,131

11,993

3.51 %

1,380,794

12,232

3.55 %

1,432,009

12,815

3.63 % Consumer loans 1,799,037

14,907

3.36 %

1,756,620

15,514

3.50 %

1,728,563

16,220

3.72 %

1,589,739

14,555

3.67 %

1,463,284

14,566

4.04 % Commercial real estate loans 3,000,204

29,757

3.97 %

3,113,924

34,062

4.28 %

3,205,839

35,305

4.31 %

3,257,810

33,349

4.05 %

3,313,892

38,471

4.64 % Commercial loans 824,770

6,897

3.34 %

855,998

9,154

4.18 %

975,603

9,096

3.65 %

1,133,969

9,978

3.48 %

1,189,812

10,566

3.55 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 9,898,785

88,575

3.63 %

10,033,037

95,749

3.79 %

10,225,930

98,012

3.80 %

10,297,346

95,723

3.73 %

10,406,436

102,784

4.01 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,945,173

6,360

1.31 %

1,894,683

5,743

1.21 %

1,832,876

5,840

1.27 %

1,756,227

5,680

1.29 %

1,324,558

4,200

1.27 % Investment securities (c) (d) 373,694

1,540

1.65 %

358,558

1,535

1.71 %

348,619

1,466

1.68 %

364,414

1,466

1.61 %

331,358

1,381

1.67 % FHLB stock, at cost 13,870

81

2.38 %

14,459

82

2.25 %

21,607

71

1.31 %

23,107

138

2.40 %

21,811

116

2.17 % Other interest-earning deposits 1,218,960

467

0.15 %

1,168,449

467

0.16 %

905,130

352

0.15 %

810,741

192

0.09 %

801,119

183

0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 13,450,482

97,023

2.93 %

13,469,186

103,576

3.05 %

13,334,162

105,741

3.15 %

13,251,835

103,199

3.12 %

12,885,282

108,664

3.42 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 973,092









1,004,905









1,074,122









1,104,924









1,102,477







Total assets $ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284









$ 14,356,759









$ 13,987,759







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,334,494

592

0.10 %

$ 2,282,606

622

0.11 %

$ 2,271,365

603

0.11 %

$ 2,255,578

590

0.10 %

$ 2,118,030

625

0.12 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,875,430

321

0.05 %

2,933,466

411

0.06 %

2,890,905

414

0.06 %

2,840,949

407

0.06 %

2,783,429

429

0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,668,105

653

0.10 %

2,618,177

656

0.10 %

2,565,159

637

0.10 %

2,537,629

621

0.10 %

2,497,495

657

0.11 % Time deposits 1,292,608

2,185

0.69 %

1,356,513

2,606

0.76 %

1,423,041

2,886

0.80 %

1,493,947

3,155

0.85 %

1,583,525

3,803

0.97 % Borrowed funds (f) 135,289

158

0.47 %

135,038

159

0.47 %

131,199

154

0.47 %

131,240

150

0.46 %

143,806

154

0.43 % Subordinated debt (g) 123,608

1,250

4.05 %

123,514

1,180

3.82 %

123,513

1,277

4.10 %

123,443

1,264

4.11 %

123,357

1,258

4.14 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,077

651

2.02 %

129,012

625

1.89 %

128,946

625

1.90 %

128,882

636

1.95 %

128,817

642

1.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,558,611

5,810

0.25 %

9,578,326

6,259

0.26 %

9,534,128

6,596

0.27 %

9,511,668

6,823

0.29 %

9,378,459

7,568

0.33 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h) 3,060,698









3,093,518









3,058,819









3,036,202









2,805,206







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 203,537









242,620









244,402









247,930









265,667







Total liabilities 12,822,846









12,914,464









12,837,349









12,795,800









12,449,332







Shareholders' equity 1,600,728









1,559,627









1,570,935









1,560,959









1,538,427







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,423,574









$ 14,474,091









$ 14,408,284









$ 14,356,759









$ 13,987,759







Net interest income/Interest rate spread



91,213

2.68 %





97,317

2.79 %





99,145

2.87 %





96,376

2.84 %





101,096

3.09 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin $ 3,891,871





2.75 %

$ 3,890,860





2.89 %

$ 3,800,034





2.97 %

$ 3,740,167





2.91 %

$ 3,506,823





3.18 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41X









1.41X









1.40X









1.39X









1.37X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. (h) Average cost of deposits were 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, and 0.19%, respectively. (i) Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, and 3.99%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, and 1.46%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, and 3.40%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, and 3.07%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, and 3.16%, respectively.





