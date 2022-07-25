|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $15.5 million, or 31.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 8.90% and 0.94% compared to 12.58% and 1.37% for the same quarter last year. Prior year earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Northwest insurance line of business.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2022. This is the 111th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.
During the second quarter, the Company announced the unfortunate passing of Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald J. Seiffert, from natural causes. Subsequently, as announced on May 25, 2022, the Northwest Bancshares and Northwest Bank Boards of Directors named the Company's Chief Financial Officer, William W. Harvey Jr,. as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and the Company's Lead Director, Timothy B. Fannin, as interim Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Harvey commented, "Everyone in the Northwest family is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Ron. Ron was such a strong leader during his time at Northwest and he positioned us well for the future. We are committed to carrying out his vision and strategic direction for the company."
In relation to the quarterly results, Mr. Harvey noted, "We are pleased with the loan growth momentum generated during the quarter with organic loan growth of approximately $200.0 million, or almost 2.0%, augmented by the purchase of a $50.0 million one-to-four family jumbo mortgage loan portfolio and a $43.0 million small business equipment finance pool. Also, during the quarter our net interest margin expanded by 32bp as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets."
Mr. Harvey continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $100.0 million and $277.4 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling to pre-pandemic levels. Outside of an increase in other noninterest expense related primarily to an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded loan commitments, we continue to see a favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters."
Net interest income increased by $4.5 million, or 4.7%, to $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $95.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a $1.5 million increase in both interest income on mortgage-backed securities and interest income on interest-earning deposits. The increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities was due to an increase of $196.1 million, or 11.2%, in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities in addition to an increase in the yield on mortgage-backed securities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 1.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due to an increase of $35.4 million, or 4.4%, in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in addition to an increase in the yield on interest-earning deposits to 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from 0.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.4 million, or 30.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 2.91% for the same quarter last year.
The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $175.7 million, or 38.8%, to $277.4 million, or 2.7% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, from $453.1 million, or 4.4% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022 from $68.9 million, or 0.70% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2021. In addition, annualized net charge-offs were 0.14% during the current quarter compared to 0.26% during the same quarter last year. As the result, the provision for credit losses during the current quarter remained historically low at just $2.6 million.
Noninterest income decreased by $24.3 million, or 44.3%, to $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of our insurance business in the second quarter of 2021, for a pre-tax gain of $25.3 million, which also resulted in a decrease in insurance commission income of $1.0 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, mortgage banking income decreased by $1.7 million, or 43.4%, to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in other operating income of $2.2 million, or 83.6%, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in swap fee income as well as a gain of approximately $1.0 million from the sale of branch buildings associated with the previously announced consolidation of 20 branch office facilities.
Noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 1.8%, to $84.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $86.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.2 million, or 14.5%, decrease in processing expense to $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $15.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the investment in our technology and infrastructure during the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was an $898,000, or 21.2%, decrease in professional services to $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits also decreased by $821,000, or 1.7%, to $48.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $48.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, despite recognizing approximately $1.4 million of additional expenses related to the acceleration of compensation and stock benefits upon Mr. Seiffert's passing. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was driven primarily by the branch consolidations completed in April. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $3.8 million to $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.
The provision for income taxes decreased by $5.3 million, or 34.9%, to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $15.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 504,532
1,279,259
857,152
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,516,743, $1,565,002 and $1,593,813,
1,364,743
1,548,592
1,599,024
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $835,565, $751,513 and $632,620, respectively)
923,180
768,154
639,424
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,792,455
3,596,005
3,095,600
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
31,153
25,056
29,055
Residential mortgage loans
3,255,622
2,969,564
2,925,496
Home equity loans
1,280,492
1,319,931
1,376,228
Consumer loans
2,002,545
1,838,748
1,745,231
Commercial real estate loans
2,876,176
3,015,484
3,215,189
Commercial loans
986,836
847,609
1,018,781
Total loans receivable
10,432,824
10,016,392
10,309,980
Allowance for credit losses
(98,355)
(102,241)
(117,330)
Loans receivable, net
10,334,469
9,914,151
10,192,650
FHLB stock, at cost
13,362
14,184
23,287
Accrued interest receivable
27,708
25,599
27,585
Real estate owned, net
1,205
873
1,353
Premises and equipment, net
146,869
156,524
156,076
Bank-owned life insurance
254,109
256,213
253,539
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
10,538
12,836
15,362
Other assets
192,983
144,126
151,607
Total assets
$ 14,154,695
14,501,508
14,298,056
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,058,249
3,099,526
3,002,632
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,858,691
2,940,442
2,824,219
Money market deposit accounts
2,631,712
2,629,882
2,538,607
Savings deposits
2,362,725
2,303,760
2,262,152
Time deposits
1,155,878
1,327,555
1,463,098
Total deposits
12,067,255
12,301,165
12,090,708
Borrowed funds
130,490
139,093
133,876
Subordinated debt
113,666
123,575
123,501
Junior subordinated debentures
129,184
129,054
128,924
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
55,622
44,582
53,608
Accrued interest payable
1,725
1,804
1,820
Other liabilities
162,214
178,664
190,258
Total liabilities
12,660,156
12,917,937
12,722,695
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,881,766, 126,612,183 and
1,269
1,266
1,279
Additional paid-in capital
1,015,349
1,010,405
1,025,174
Retained earnings
620,551
609,529
595,100
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(142,630)
(37,629)
(46,192)
Total shareholders' equity
1,494,539
1,583,571
1,575,361
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,154,695
14,501,508
14,298,056
Equity to assets
10.56 %
10.92 %
11.02 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.01 %
8.43 %
8.48 %
Book value per share
$ 11.78
12.51
12.32
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.69
9.40
9.22
Closing market price per share
$ 12.80
14.16
13.64
Full time equivalent employees
2,188
2,332
2.393
Number of banking offices
150
170
170
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 95,574
88,174
95,295
97,475
95,255
Mortgage-backed securities
7,158
6,360
5,743
5,840
5,680
Taxable investment securities
715
677
640
649
693
Tax-free investment securities
683
674
688
628
594
FHLB stock dividends
82
81
82
71
138
Interest-earning deposits
1,684
467
467
352
192
Total interest income
105,896
96,433
102,915
105,015
102,552
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,341
3,751
4,295
4,540
4,773
Borrowed funds
2,290
2,059
1,964
2,056
2,050
Total interest expense
5,631
5,810
6,259
6,596
6,823
Net interest income
100,265
90,623
96,656
98,419
95,729
Provision for credit losses
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
97,636
92,104
98,565
102,773
95,729
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(3)
(2)
(4)
(46)
(105)
Service charges and fees
13,673
13,067
13,500
13,199
12,744
Trust and other financial services income
7,461
7,012
6,820
7,182
7,435
Insurance commission income
—
—
—
44
1,043
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
291
(29)
71
247
166
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,008
1,983
1,343
1,332
1,639
Mortgage banking income
2,157
1,465
2,120
3,941
3,811
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
—
—
—
25,327
Other operating income
4,861
2,244
3,192
3,287
2,648
Total noninterest income
30,448
25,740
27,042
29,186
54,708
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
48,073
46,917
48,691
49,063
48,894
Premises and occupancy costs
7,280
7,797
7,104
7,745
7,410
Office operations
3,162
3,383
3,144
4,143
3,317
Collections expense
403
520
602
411
303
Processing expenses
12,947
12,548
13,639
13,517
15,151
Marketing expenses
2,047
2,128
2,054
2,102
2,101
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,130
1,129
1,131
1,184
1,353
Professional services
3,333
2,573
4,513
4,295
4,231
Amortization of intangible assets
1,115
1,183
1,205
1,321
1,433
Real estate owned expense
72
37
44
94
85
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
—
1,374
2,812
—
632
Other expenses
5,245
2,355
1,346
2,227
1,422
Total noninterest expense
84,807
81,944
86,285
86,102
86,332
Income before income taxes
43,277
35,900
39,322
45,857
64,105
Income tax expense
9,851
7,613
9,266
10,794
15,138
Net income
$ 33,426
28,287
30,056
35,063
48,967
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.22
0.24
0.28
0.38
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.22
0.24
0.27
0.38
Annualized return on average equity
8.90 %
7.17 %
7.65 %
8.86 %
12.58 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.94 %
0.80 %
0.82 %
0.97 %
1.37 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
12.16 %
10.14 %
10.02 %
11.92 %
16.66 %
Efficiency ratio **
64.03 %
68.22 %
66.51 %
66.44 %
67.35 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.35 %
2.23 %
2.25 %
2.33 %
2.35 %
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
*** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 183,748
197,573
Mortgage-backed securities
13,518
9,880
Taxable investment securities
1,392
1,327
Tax-free investment securities
1,357
1,169
FHLB stock dividends
163
254
Interest-earning deposits
2,151
375
Total interest income
202,329
210,578
Interest expense:
Deposits
7,092
10,287
Borrowed funds
4,349
4,104
Total interest expense
11,441
14,391
Net interest income
190,888
196,187
Provision for credit losses
1,148
(5,620)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
189,740
201,807
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(5)
(126)
Service charges and fees
26,740
25,138
Trust and other financial services income
14,473
13,919
Insurance commission income
—
3,589
Gain on real estate owned, net
262
124
Income from bank-owned life insurance
3,991
3,375
Mortgage banking income
3,622
9,831
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
25,327
Other operating income
7,105
5,484
Total noninterest income
56,188
86,661
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
94,990
96,133
Premises and occupancy costs
15,077
16,224
Office operations
6,545
6,482
Collections expense
923
919
Processing expenses
25,495
28,607
Marketing expenses
4,175
4,081
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,259
2,660
Professional services
5,906
8,813
Amortization of intangible assets
2,298
3,027
Real estate owned expense
109
160
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,374
641
Other expenses
7,600
4,776
Total noninterest expense
166,751
172,523
Income before income taxes
79,177
115,945
Income tax expense
17,464
26,741
Net income
$ 61,713
89,204
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.49
0.70
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.49
0.70
Annualized return on average equity
8.01 %
11.61 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.87 %
1.27 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
11.28 %
15.26 %
Efficiency ratio **
66.00 %
65.57 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.29 %
2.40 %
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
*** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,970
1,884
1,354
2,015
189
Home equity loans
1,337
1,376
1,212
1,267
170
Consumer loans
976
1,148
1,336
1,465
188
Commercial real estate loans
60,537
79,810
106,233
111,075
138,820
Commercial loans
5,270
6,060
6,098
17,021
17,545
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 70,090
90,278
116,233
132,843
156,912
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2
760
244
99
68
Home equity loans
172
195
223
328
229
Consumer loans
158
190
241
152
230
Commercial real estate loans
911
333
239
205
1,589
Commercial loans
358
4
53
102
406
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 1,601
1,482
1,000
886
2,522
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 199
830
1,163
527
207
Home equity loans
566
371
61
142
310
Consumer loans
226
280
292
291
297
Commercial real estate loans
630
—
364
419
198
Commercial loans
73
—
218
170
21
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,694
1,481
2,098
1,549
1,033
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 5,445
3,976
7,641
8,069
10,007
Home equity loans
2,081
2,968
4,262
4,745
6,256
Consumer loans
1,942
1,782
2,069
2,184
2,341
Commercial real estate loans
14,949
21,399
24,063
25,562
23,564
Commercial loans
583
795
1,105
1,104
4,126
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 25,000
30,920
39,140
41,664
46,294
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 98,385
124,161
158,471
176,942
206,761
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 98,385
124,161
158,471
176,942
206,761
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
379
420
331
386
302
Nonperforming loans
98,764
124,581
158,802
177,328
207,063
Real estate owned, net
1,205
929
873
809
1,353
Nonperforming assets
$ 99,969
125,510
159,675
178,137
208,416
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$ 37,647
16,015
17,216
12,858
8,951
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
16,590
12,686
13,072
13,664
18,480
Total troubled debt restructuring
$ 54,237
28,701
30,288
26,522
27,431
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.95 %
1.23 %
1.59 %
1.74 %
2.01 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.71 %
0.87 %
1.10 %
1.24 %
1.46 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.94 %
0.98 %
1.02 %
1.08 %
1.14 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
0.95 %
0.98 %
1.03 %
1.09 %
1.17 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
99.59 %
79.70 %
64.38 %
61.90 %
56.66 %
* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At June 30, 2022
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,273,117
—
13,658
—
—
3,286,775
Home equity loans
1,275,124
—
5,368
—
—
1,280,492
Consumer loans
1,998,863
—
3,682
—
—
2,002,545
Total Personal Banking
6,547,104
—
22,708
—
—
6,569,812
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,600,207
51,540
224,429
—
—
2,876,176
Commercial loans
954,129
2,468
30,239
—
—
986,836
Total Commercial Banking
3,554,336
54,008
254,668
—
—
3,863,012
Total loans
$ 10,101,440
54,008
277,376
—
—
10,432,824
At March 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,108,366
—
13,523
—
—
3,121,889
Home equity loans
1,280,342
—
6,178
—
—
1,286,520
Consumer loans
1,892,162
—
3,819
—
—
1,895,981
Total Personal Banking
6,280,870
—
23,520
—
—
6,304,390
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,633,808
62,091
263,994
—
—
2,959,893
Commercial loans
839,125
3,277
32,349
—
—
874,751
Total Commercial Banking
3,472,933
65,368
296,343
—
—
3,834,644
Total loans
$ 9,753,803
65,368
319,863
—
—
10,139,034
At December 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,978,080
—
16,540
—
—
2,994,620
Home equity loans
1,312,820
—
7,111
—
—
1,319,931
Consumer loans
1,834,478
—
4,270
—
—
1,838,748
Total Personal Banking
6,125,378
—
27,921
—
—
6,153,299
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,639,676
74,123
301,685
—
—
3,015,484
Commercial loans
808,323
5,730
33,556
—
—
847,609
Total Commercial Banking
3,447,999
79,853
335,241
—
—
3,863,093
Total loans
$ 9,573,377
79,853
363,162
—
—
10,016,392
At September 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,972,489
—
17,032
—
—
2,989,521
Home equity loans
1,342,479
—
7,869
—
—
1,350,348
Consumer loans
1,812,360
—
4,476
—
—
1,816,836
Total Personal Banking
6,127,328
—
29,377
—
—
6,156,705
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,799,592
63,034
299,925
—
—
3,162,551
Commercial loans
813,665
10,976
55,071
—
—
879,712
Total Commercial Banking
3,613,257
74,010
354,996
—
—
4,042,263
Total loans
$ 9,740,585
74,010
384,373
—
—
10,198,968
At June 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,937,418
—
17,133
—
—
2,954,551
Home equity loans
1,367,765
—
8,463
—
—
1,376,228
Consumer loans
1,741,872
—
3,359
—
—
1,745,231
Total Personal Banking
6,047,055
—
28,955
—
—
6,076,010
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,781,734
73,167
360,288
—
—
3,215,189
Commercial loans
943,665
11,266
63,850
—
—
1,018,781
Total Commercial Banking
3,725,399
84,433
424,138
—
—
4,233,970
Total loans
$ 9,772,454
84,433
453,093
—
—
10,309,980
* Includes $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
** Includes $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, and $122.5 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
20
$ 785
— %
281
$ 24,057
0.8 %
277
$ 20,567
0.7 %
17
$ 765
— %
13
$ 606
— %
Home equity loans
107
3,664
0.3 %
105
3,867
0.3 %
112
3,153
0.2 %
101
3,351
0.2 %
91
3,677
0.3 %
Consumer loans
563
6,898
0.3 %
523
6,043
0.3 %
589
6,536
0.4 %
576
6,146
0.3 %
532
5,571
0.3 %
Commercial real estate loans
26
2,701
0.1 %
25
3,643
0.1 %
17
17,065
0.6 %
19
2,004
0.1 %
13
2,857
0.1 %
Commercial loans
24
1,486
0.2 %
16
1,268
0.1 %
12
193
— %
10
692
0.1 %
15
686
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
740
$ 15,534
0.1 %
950
$ 38,878
0.4 %
1,007
$ 47,514
0.5 %
723
$ 12,958
0.1 %
664
$ 13,397
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
61
$ 5,941
0.2 %
24
$ 1,950
0.1 %
59
$ 5,433
0.2 %
55
$ 4,907
0.2 %
58
$ 4,051
0.1 %
Home equity loans
28
952
0.1 %
28
1,138
0.1 %
30
949
0.1 %
29
1,024
0.1 %
36
1,502
0.1 %
Consumer loans
178
1,460
0.1 %
159
1,839
0.1 %
195
2,006
0.1 %
180
1,757
0.1 %
181
1,988
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
9
1,472
0.1 %
1
112
— %
5
769
— %
8
1,170
— %
9
1,335
— %
Commercial loans
6
341
— %
3
103
— %
10
727
0.1 %
2
170
— %
2
27
— %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
282
$ 10,166
0.1 %
215
$ 5,142
0.1 %
299
$ 9,884
0.1 %
274
$ 9,028
0.1 %
286
$ 8,903
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
63
$ 5,445
0.2 %
47
$ 3,976
0.1 %
87
$ 7,641
0.3 %
95
$ 8,069
0.3 %
115
$ 10,007
0.3 %
Home equity loans
69
2,081
0.2 %
91
2,968
0.2 %
105
4,262
0.3 %
119
4,745
0.4 %
146
6,256
0.5 %
Consumer loans
286
2,321
0.1 %
287
2,202
0.1 %
296
2,400
0.1 %
308
2,568
0.1 %
356
2,643
0.2 %
Commercial real estate loans
31
14,949
0.5 %
41
21,399
0.7 %
52
24,063
0.8 %
59
25,562
0.8 %
83
23,564
0.7 %
Commercial loans
10
583
0.1 %
10
795
0.1 %
8
1,105
0.1 %
10
1,104
0.1 %
18
4,126
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
459
$ 25,379
0.2 %
476
$ 31,340
0.3 %
548
$ 39,471
0.4 %
591
$ 42,048
0.4 %
718
$ 46,596
0.5 %
Total loans delinquent
1,481
$ 51,079
0.5 %
1,641
$ 75,360
0.7 %
1,854
$ 96,869
1.0 %
1,588
$ 64,034
0.6 %
1,668
$ 68,896
0.7 %
* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, and $10.3 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Beginning balance
$ 99,295
102,241
109,767
117,330
123,997
Provision
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(138)
(1,183)
(784)
(1,263)
(770)
Charge-offs home equity
(255)
(447)
(1,299)
(1,474)
(379)
Charge-offs consumer
(1,912)
(1,723)
(2,897)
(2,148)
(2,401)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(4,392)
(1,024)
(2,652)
(1,581)
(3,964)
Charge-offs commercial
(329)
(681)
(2,586)
(412)
(1,161)
Recoveries
3,457
3,593
4,601
3,669
2,008
Ending balance
$ 98,355
99,295
102,241
109,767
117,330
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.22 %
0.12 %
0.26 %
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Beginning balance
$ 102,241
134,427
Provision
1,148
(5,620)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,321)
(1,625)
Charge-offs home equity
(702)
(607)
Charge-offs consumer
(3,635)
(5,004)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(5,416)
(8,590)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,010)
(1,215)
Recoveries
7,050
5,564
Ending balance
$ 98,355
117,330
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.10 %
0.22 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,171,469
27,327
3.45 %
$ 2,980,788
25,542
3.43 %
$ 2,977,942
25,269
3.39 %
$ 2,959,794
25,398
3.43 %
$ 2,935,034
25,609
3.49 %
Home equity loans
1,277,440
11,961
3.76 %
1,293,986
11,472
3.60 %
1,328,553
11,750
3.51 %
1,356,131
11,993
3.51 %
1,380,794
12,232
3.55 %
Consumer loans
1,880,769
15,777
3.36 %
1,799,037
14,907
3.36 %
1,756,620
15,514
3.50 %
1,728,563
16,220
3.72 %
1,589,739
14,555
3.67 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,915,750
31,844
4.32 %
3,000,204
29,757
3.97 %
3,113,924
34,062
4.28 %
3,205,839
35,305
4.31 %
3,257,810
33,349
4.05 %
Commercial loans
912,454
9,090
3.94 %
824,770
6,897
3.34 %
855,998
9,154
4.18 %
975,603
9,096
3.65 %
1,133,969
9,978
3.48 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,157,882
95,999
3.79 %
9,898,785
88,575
3.63 %
10,033,037
95,749
3.79 %
10,225,930
98,012
3.80 %
10,297,346
95,723
3.73 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,952,375
7,158
1.47 %
1,945,173
6,360
1.31 %
1,894,683
5,743
1.21 %
1,832,876
5,840
1.27 %
1,756,227
5,680
1.29 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
376,935
1,590
1.69 %
373,694
1,540
1.65 %
358,558
1,535
1.71 %
348,619
1,466
1.68 %
364,414
1,466
1.61 %
FHLB stock, at cost
13,428
82
2.44 %
13,870
81
2.38 %
14,459
82
2.25 %
21,607
71
1.31 %
23,107
138
2.40 %
Other interest-earning deposits
846,142
1,684
0.79 %
1,218,960
467
0.15 %
1,168,449
467
0.16 %
905,130
352
0.15 %
810,741
192
0.09 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,346,762
106,513
3.20 %
13,450,482
97,023
2.93 %
13,469,186
103,576
3.05 %
13,334,162
105,741
3.15 %
13,251,835
103,199
3.12 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
909,943
973,092
1,004,905
1,074,122
1,104,924
Total assets
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
$ 14,356,759
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,361,919
589
0.10 %
$ 2,334,494
592
0.10 %
$ 2,282,606
622
0.11 %
$ 2,271,365
603
0.11 %
$ 2,255,578
590
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,857,336
310
0.04 %
2,875,430
321
0.05 %
2,933,466
411
0.06 %
2,890,905
414
0.06 %
2,840,949
407
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,653,467
668
0.10 %
2,668,105
653
0.10 %
2,618,177
656
0.10 %
2,565,159
637
0.10 %
2,537,629
621
0.10 %
Time deposits
1,220,815
1,774
0.58 %
1,292,608
2,185
0.69 %
1,356,513
2,606
0.76 %
1,423,041
2,886
0.80 %
1,493,947
3,155
0.85 %
Borrowed funds (f)
123,749
167
0.54 %
135,289
158
0.47 %
135,038
159
0.47 %
131,199
154
0.47 %
131,240
150
0.46 %
Subordinated debt (g)
119,563
1,203
4.03 %
123,608
1,250
4.05 %
123,514
1,180
3.82 %
123,513
1,277
4.10 %
123,443
1,264
4.11 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,142
920
2.82 %
129,077
651
2.02 %
129,012
625
1.89 %
128,946
625
1.90 %
128,882
636
1.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,465,991
5,631
0.24 %
9,558,611
5,810
0.25 %
9,578,326
6,259
0.26 %
9,534,128
6,596
0.27 %
9,511,668
6,823
0.29 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
3,090,372
3,060,698
3,093,518
3,058,819
3,036,202
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
193,510
203,537
242,620
244,402
247,930
Total liabilities
12,749,873
12,822,846
12,914,464
12,837,349
12,795,800
Shareholders' equity
1,506,832
1,600,728
1,559,627
1,570,935
1,560,959
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
$ 14,356,759
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
100,882
2.96 %
91,213
2.68 %
97,317
2.79 %
99,145
2.87 %
96,376
2.84 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,880,771
3.07 %
$ 3,891,871
2.75 %
$ 3,890,860
2.89 %
$ 3,800,034
2.97 %
$ 3,740,167
2.91 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.41X
1.41X
1.41X
1.40X
1.39X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, and 0.16%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, and 3.71%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, and 1.41%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, and 3.10%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, and 2.82%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, and 2.89%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,077,155
52,868
3.44 %
$ 2,971,037
51,975
3.50 %
Home equity loans
1,285,668
23,433
3.68 %
1,406,260
25,046
3.57 %
Consumer loans
1,840,110
30,684
3.36 %
1,526,861
29,121
3.82 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,957,744
61,601
4.14 %
3,285,696
71,820
4.32 %
Commercial loans
868,854
15,987
3.66 %
1,161,736
20,543
3.50 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,029,531
184,573
3.71 %
10,351,590
198,505
3.85 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,948,794
13,518
1.39 %
1,541,585
9,880
1.28 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
375,323
3,130
1.67 %
347,977
2,847
1.64 %
FHLB stock, at cost
13,648
163
2.41 %
22,462
254
2.27 %
Other interest-earning deposits
1,003,627
2,151
0.43 %
805,930
375
0.09 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,370,923
203,535
3.07 %
13,069,544
211,861
3.25 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
969,111
1,103,734
Total assets
$ 14,340,034
$ 14,173,278
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,348,282
1,181
0.10 %
$ 2,187,184
1,215
0.11 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,866,333
631
0.04 %
2,812,348
836
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,660,745
1,321
0.10 %
2,517,673
1,278
0.10 %
Time deposits
1,256,513
3,959
0.64 %
1,538,489
6,959
0.91 %
Borrowed funds (f)
129,487
324
0.50 %
137,488
303
0.44 %
Subordinated debt (g)
121,574
2,454
4.04 %
123,400
2,522
4.10 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,109
1,571
2.42 %
128,850
1,278
1.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,512,043
11,441
0.24 %
9,445,432
14,391
0.31 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
3,075,617
2,921,343
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
198,854
256,748
Total liabilities
12,786,514
12,623,523
Shareholders' equity
1,553,520
1,549,755
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,340,034
$ 14,173,278
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
192,094
2.83 %
197,470
2.94 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,858,880
2.87 %
$ 3,624,112
3.02 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.41X
1.38X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.12% and 0.17%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.69% and 3.83%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.46% and 1.43%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.05% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.81% and 2.92%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.86% and 3.00%, respectively.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-bancshares-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-and-quarterly-dividend-301592114.html
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
