24.10.2022 15:00:00
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positive results in the current quarter beginning with the expansion of our net interest margin by 35 basis points as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of our remaining excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets. The loan growth momentum seen during the second quarter carried into the current quarter with the generation of organic loan growth of approximately $241.7 million, or 2.3%, augmented by the purchase of a $67.0 million small business equipment finance pool. We are also pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management during the year with our efficiency ratio improving to 58.4% during the current quarter."
Mr. Torchio continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $84.4 million and $237.7 million, respectively. However, due to a deterioration in economic forecasts, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.7 million for the quarter, which is more consistent with our historic averages. Total delinquency continues to remain low at 0.4% of total loans and we experienced a total net recovery of $3.8 million in the current quarter primarily from the recovery of a previously charged-off commercial real estate loan."
Net interest income increased by $14.3 million, or 14.6%, to $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Interest-earning deposits were deployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.97% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses increased by $12.0 million, or 276.6%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from a provision credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $146.6 million, or 38.1%, to $237.7 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, from $384.4 million, or 3.8% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $44.7 million, or 0.4% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2022 from $64.0 million, or 0.6% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced a total net recovery during the current quarter of $3.8 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis, compared to a net charge-off of $3.2 million, or 0.12% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year for an overall net improvement of $7.0 million.
Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.2%, to $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in our mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, or 80.6%, to $766,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as decreased mortgage volumes. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in service charges and fee income of $1.1 million, or 8.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as customer activity increased in 2022 after COVID-19 restricted behavior in the prior year.
Noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $82.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Almost all expense categories decreased as the Company continues to focus on controlling costs and improving efficiency. Contributing to the decrease was a $2.4 million, or 4.8%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits to $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $49.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to branch consolidations completed in April 2022. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a $932,000, or 21.7%, decrease in professional services to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the increased use of third-party consulting services during the prior year. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $1.7 million, or 75.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.
The provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 118,549
1,279,259
1,090,485
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,466,883, $1,565,002 and $1,587,105,
1,251,791
1,548,592
1,583,715
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $771,238, $751,513 and $609,777, respectively)
899,411
768,154
618,395
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,269,751
3,596,005
3,292,595
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
15,834
25,056
27,411
Residential mortgage loans
3,386,064
2,969,564
2,962,110
Home equity loans
1,284,989
1,319,931
1,350,348
Consumer loans
2,116,238
1,838,748
1,816,836
Commercial real estate loans
2,812,830
3,015,484
3,162,551
Commercial loans
1,125,570
847,609
879,712
Total loans receivable
10,741,525
10,016,392
10,198,968
Allowance for credit losses
(109,819)
(102,241)
(109,767)
Loans receivable, net
10,631,706
9,914,151
10,089,201
FHLB stock, at cost
19,281
14,184
14,567
Accrued interest receivable
29,536
25,599
26,995
Real estate owned, net
450
873
809
Premises and equipment, net
146,173
156,524
155,740
Bank-owned life insurance
255,015
256,213
254,871
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
9,491
12,836
14,041
Other assets
210,744
144,126
159,419
Total assets
$ 13,953,144
14,501,508
14,389,235
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,094,120
3,099,526
3,052,115
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,812,730
2,940,442
2,926,351
Money market deposit accounts
2,577,013
2,629,882
2,584,424
Savings deposits
2,327,419
2,303,760
2,271,496
Time deposits
1,067,110
1,327,555
1,387,827
Total deposits
11,878,392
12,301,165
12,222,213
Borrowed funds
150,036
139,093
126,496
Subordinated debt
113,753
123,575
123,486
Junior subordinated debentures
129,249
129,054
128,989
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
29,647
44,582
26,951
Accrued interest payable
831
1,804
589
Other liabilities
191,450
178,664
198,743
Total liabilities
12,493,358
12,917,937
12,827,467
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,921,989, 126,612,183 and
1,269
1,266
1,265
Additional paid-in capital
1,017,189
1,010,405
1,008,099
Retained earnings
632,476
609,529
604,787
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(191,148)
(37,629)
(52,383)
Total shareholders' equity
1,459,786
1,583,571
1,561,768
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 13,953,144
14,501,508
14,389,235
Equity to assets
10.46 %
10.92 %
10.85 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
7.88 %
8.43 %
8.34 %
Book value per share
$ 11.50
12.51
12.34
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.42
9.40
9.22
Closing market price per share
$ 13.51
14.16
13.28
Full time equivalent employees
2,191
2,332
2,404
Number of banking offices
150
170
170
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 106,943
95,574
88,174
95,295
97,475
Mortgage-backed securities
8,683
7,158
6,360
5,743
5,840
Taxable investment securities
838
715
677
640
649
Tax-free investment securities
709
683
674
688
628
FHLB stock dividends
148
82
81
82
71
Interest-earning deposits
1,295
1,684
467
467
352
Total interest income
118,616
105,896
96,433
102,915
105,015
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,157
3,341
3,751
4,295
4,540
Borrowed funds
2,710
2,290
2,059
1,964
2,056
Total interest expense
5,867
5,631
5,810
6,259
6,596
Net interest income
112,749
100,265
90,623
96,656
98,419
Provision for credit losses
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
105,060
97,636
92,104
98,565
102,773
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(2)
(3)
(2)
(4)
(46)
Service charges and fees
14,323
13,673
13,067
13,500
13,199
Trust and other financial services income
6,650
7,461
7,012
6,820
7,182
Insurance commission income
—
—
—
—
44
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
290
291
(29)
71
247
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,475
2,008
1,983
1,343
1,332
Mortgage banking income
766
2,157
1,465
2,120
3,941
Other operating income
3,301
4,861
2,244
3,192
3,287
Total noninterest income
26,803
30,448
25,740
27,042
29,186
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
46,711
48,073
46,917
48,691
49,063
Premises and occupancy costs
7,171
7,280
7,797
7,104
7,745
Office operations
3,229
3,162
3,383
3,144
4,143
Collections expense
322
403
520
602
411
Processing expenses
13,416
12,947
12,548
13,639
13,517
Marketing expenses
2,147
2,047
2,128
2,054
2,102
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,200
1,130
1,129
1,131
1,184
Professional services
3,363
3,333
2,573
4,513
4,295
Amortization of intangible assets
1,047
1,115
1,183
1,205
1,321
Real estate owned expense
61
72
37
44
94
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
—
—
1,374
2,812
—
Other expenses
3,906
5,245
2,355
1,346
2,227
Total noninterest expense
82,573
84,807
81,944
86,285
86,102
Income before income taxes
49,290
43,277
35,900
39,322
45,857
Income tax expense
11,986
9,851
7,613
9,266
10,794
Net income
$ 37,304
33,426
28,287
30,056
35,063
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.29
0.26
0.22
0.24
0.28
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.29
0.26
0.22
0.24
0.27
Annualized return on average equity
9.84 %
8.90 %
7.17 %
7.65 %
8.86 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.05 %
0.94 %
0.80 %
0.82 %
0.97 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
13.84 %
12.16 %
10.14 %
10.02 %
11.92 %
Efficiency ratio **
58.42 %
64.03 %
68.22 %
66.51 %
66.44 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.30 %
2.35 %
2.23 %
2.25 %
2.33 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 290,691
295,048
Mortgage-backed securities
22,201
15,720
Taxable investment securities
2,230
1,976
Tax-free investment securities
2,066
1,797
FHLB stock dividends
311
325
Interest-earning deposits
3,446
727
Total interest income
320,945
315,593
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,249
14,827
Borrowed funds
7,059
6,160
Total interest expense
17,308
20,987
Net interest income
303,637
294,606
Provision for credit losses
8,837
(9,974)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
294,800
304,580
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(7)
(172)
Service charges and fees
41,063
38,337
Trust and other financial services income
21,123
21,101
Insurance commission income
—
3,633
Gain on real estate owned, net
552
371
Income from bank-owned life insurance
5,466
4,707
Mortgage banking income
4,388
13,772
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
25,327
Other operating income
10,406
8,771
Total noninterest income
82,991
115,847
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
141,701
145,196
Premises and occupancy costs
22,248
23,969
Office operations
9,774
10,625
Collections expense
1,245
1,330
Processing expenses
38,911
42,124
Marketing expenses
6,322
6,183
Federal deposit insurance premiums
3,459
3,844
Professional services
9,269
13,108
Amortization of intangible assets
3,345
4,348
Real estate owned expense
170
254
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,374
641
Other expenses
11,506
7,003
Total noninterest expense
249,324
258,625
Income before income taxes
128,467
161,802
Income tax expense
29,450
37,535
Net income
$ 99,017
124,267
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.78
0.98
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.78
0.97
Annualized return on average equity
8.61 %
10.67 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.93 %
1.17 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
12.38 %
14.24 %
Efficiency ratio **
63.27 %
65.86 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.30 %
2.38 %
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
**
Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
***
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,186
1,970
1,884
1,354
2,015
Home equity loans
1,158
1,337
1,376
1,212
1,267
Consumer loans
833
976
1,148
1,336
1,465
Commercial real estate loans
56,193
60,537
79,810
106,233
111,075
Commercial loans
1,801
5,270
6,060
6,098
17,021
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 62,171
70,090
90,278
116,233
132,843
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 54
2
760
244
99
Home equity loans
316
172
195
223
328
Consumer loans
155
158
190
241
152
Commercial real estate loans
55
911
333
239
205
Commercial loans
237
358
4
53
102
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 817
1,601
1,482
1,000
886
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 32
199
830
1,163
527
Home equity loans
432
566
371
61
142
Consumer loans
382
226
280
292
291
Commercial real estate loans
848
630
—
364
419
Commercial loans
132
73
—
218
170
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,826
1,694
1,481
2,098
1,549
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 5,544
5,445
3,976
7,641
8,069
Home equity loans
1,779
2,081
2,968
4,262
4,745
Consumer loans
2,031
1,942
1,782
2,069
2,184
Commercial real estate loans
8,821
14,949
21,399
24,063
25,562
Commercial loans
638
583
795
1,105
1,104
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 18,813
25,000
30,920
39,140
41,664
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 83,627
98,385
124,161
158,471
176,942
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 83,627
98,385
124,161
158,471
176,942
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
357
379
420
331
386
Nonperforming loans
83,984
98,764
124,581
158,802
177,328
Real estate owned, net
450
1,205
929
873
809
Nonperforming assets
$ 84,434
99,969
125,510
159,675
178,137
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$ 30,406
37,647
16,015
17,216
12,858
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
16,344
16,590
12,686
13,072
13,664
Total troubled debt restructuring
$ 46,750
54,237
28,701
30,288
26,522
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.78 %
0.95 %
1.23 %
1.59 %
1.74 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.87 %
1.10 %
1.24 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.02 %
0.94 %
0.98 %
1.02 %
1.08 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.02 %
0.95 %
0.98 %
1.03 %
1.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
130.76 %
99.59 %
79.70 %
64.38 %
61.90 %
* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
At September 30, 2022
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
**
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,388,168
—
13,730
—
—
3,401,898
Home equity loans
1,279,968
—
5,021
—
—
1,284,989
Consumer loans
2,112,478
—
3,760
—
—
2,116,238
Total Personal Banking
6,780,614
—
22,511
—
—
6,803,125
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,589,648
34,684
188,498
—
—
2,812,830
Commercial loans
1,094,830
4,004
26,736
—
—
1,125,570
Total Commercial Banking
3,684,478
38,688
215,234
—
—
3,938,400
Total loans
$ 10,465,092
38,688
237,745
—
—
10,741,525
At June 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,273,117
—
13,658
—
—
3,286,775
Home equity loans
1,275,124
—
5,368
—
—
1,280,492
Consumer loans
1,998,863
—
3,682
—
—
2,002,545
Total Personal Banking
6,547,104
—
22,708
—
—
6,569,812
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,600,207
51,540
224,429
—
—
2,876,176
Commercial loans
954,129
2,468
30,239
—
—
986,836
Total Commercial Banking
3,554,336
54,008
254,668
—
—
3,863,012
Total loans
$ 10,101,440
54,008
277,376
—
—
10,432,824
At March 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,108,366
—
13,523
—
—
3,121,889
Home equity loans
1,280,342
—
6,178
—
—
1,286,520
Consumer loans
1,892,162
—
3,819
—
—
1,895,981
Total Personal Banking
6,280,870
—
23,520
—
—
6,304,390
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,633,808
62,091
263,994
—
—
2,959,893
Commercial loans
839,125
3,277
32,349
—
—
874,751
Total Commercial Banking
3,472,933
65,368
296,343
—
—
3,834,644
Total loans
$ 9,753,803
65,368
319,863
—
—
10,139,034
At December 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,978,080
—
16,540
—
—
2,994,620
Home equity loans
1,312,820
—
7,111
—
—
1,319,931
Consumer loans
1,834,478
—
4,270
—
—
1,838,748
Total Personal Banking
6,125,378
—
27,921
—
—
6,153,299
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,639,676
74,123
301,685
—
—
3,015,484
Commercial loans
808,323
5,730
33,556
—
—
847,609
Total Commercial Banking
3,447,999
79,853
335,241
—
—
3,863,093
Total loans
$ 9,573,377
79,853
363,162
—
—
10,016,392
At September 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,972,489
—
17,032
—
—
2,989,521
Home equity loans
1,342,479
—
7,869
—
—
1,350,348
Consumer loans
1,812,360
—
4,476
—
—
1,816,836
Total Personal Banking
6,127,328
—
29,377
—
—
6,156,705
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,799,592
63,034
299,925
—
—
3,162,551
Commercial loans
813,665
10,976
55,071
—
—
879,712
Total Commercial Banking
3,613,257
74,010
354,996
—
—
4,042,263
Total loans
$ 9,740,585
74,010
384,373
—
—
10,198,968
*
Includes $4.5 million, $7.4 million, $4.4 million, $14.9 million, and $16.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
**
Includes $51.4 million, $59.3 million, $71.9 million, $81.5 million, and $110.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
26
$ 1,052
— %
20
$ 785
— %
281
$ 24,057
0.8 %
277
$ 20,567
0.7 %
17
$ 765
— %
Home equity loans
88
3,278
0.3 %
107
3,664
0.3 %
105
3,867
0.3 %
112
3,153
0.2 %
101
3,351
0.2 %
Consumer loans
549
6,546
0.3 %
563
6,898
0.3 %
523
6,043
0.3 %
589
6,536
0.4 %
576
6,146
0.3 %
Commercial real estate loans
13
1,332
— %
26
2,701
0.1 %
25
3,643
0.1 %
17
17,065
0.6 %
19
2,004
0.1 %
Commercial loans
48
2,582
0.2 %
24
1,486
0.2 %
16
1,268
0.1 %
12
193
— %
10
692
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
724
$ 14,790
0.1 %
740
$ 15,534
0.1 %
950
$ 38,878
0.4 %
1,007
$ 47,514
0.5 %
723
$ 12,958
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
51
$ 4,320
0.1 %
61
$ 5,941
0.2 %
24
$ 1,950
0.1 %
59
$ 5,433
0.2 %
55
$ 4,907
0.2 %
Home equity loans
36
1,227
0.1 %
28
952
0.1 %
28
1,138
0.1 %
30
949
0.1 %
29
1,024
0.1 %
Consumer loans
223
2,663
0.1 %
178
1,460
0.1 %
159
1,839
0.1 %
195
2,006
0.1 %
180
1,757
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
13
1,741
0.1 %
9
1,472
0.1 %
1
112
— %
5
769
— %
8
1,170
— %
Commercial loans
14
808
0.1 %
6
341
— %
3
103
— %
10
727
0.1 %
2
170
— %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
337
$ 10,759
0.1 %
282
$ 10,166
0.1 %
215
$ 5,142
0.1 %
299
$ 9,884
0.1 %
274
$ 9,028
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
64
$ 5,544
0.2 %
63
$ 5,445
0.2 %
47
$ 3,976
0.1 %
87
$ 7,641
0.3 %
95
$ 8,069
0.3 %
Home equity loans
65
1,779
0.1 %
69
2,081
0.2 %
91
2,968
0.2 %
105
4,262
0.3 %
119
4,745
0.4 %
Consumer loans
289
2,388
0.1 %
286
2,321
0.1 %
287
2,202
0.1 %
296
2,400
0.1 %
308
2,568
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
22
8,821
0.3 %
31
14,949
0.5 %
41
21,399
0.7 %
52
24,063
0.8 %
59
25,562
0.8 %
Commercial loans
11
638
0.1 %
10
583
0.1 %
10
795
0.1 %
8
1,105
0.1 %
10
1,104
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
451
$ 19,170
0.2 %
459
$ 25,379
0.2 %
476
$ 31,340
0.3 %
548
$ 39,471
0.4 %
591
$ 42,048
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent
1,512
$ 44,719
0.4 %
1,481
$ 51,079
0.5 %
1,641
$ 75,360
0.7 %
1,854
$ 96,869
1.0 %
1,588
$ 64,034
0.6 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $783,000, $6.3 million, $7.1 million, $7.3 million, and $8.4 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Beginning balance
$ 98,355
99,295
102,241
109,767
117,330
Provision
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(166)
(138)
(1,183)
(784)
(1,263)
Charge-offs home equity
(535)
(255)
(447)
(1,299)
(1,474)
Charge-offs consumer
(2,341)
(1,912)
(1,723)
(2,897)
(2,148)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,329)
(4,392)
(1,024)
(2,652)
(1,581)
Charge-offs commercial
(243)
(329)
(681)
(2,586)
(412)
Recoveries
8,389
3,457
3,593
4,601
3,669
Ending balance
$ 109,819
98,355
99,295
102,241
109,767
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs to average loans, annualized
(0.14) %
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.22 %
0.12 %
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Beginning balance
$ 102,241
134,427
Provision
8,837
(9,974)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,487)
(2,888)
Charge-offs home equity
(1,237)
(2,081)
Charge-offs consumer
(5,976)
(7,152)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(6,745)
(10,171)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,253)
(1,627)
Recoveries
15,439
9,233
Ending balance
$ 109,819
109,767
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.02 %
0.19 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,331,173
29,414
3.53 %
$ 3,171,469
27,327
3.45 %
$ 2,980,788
25,542
3.43 %
$ 2,977,942
25,269
3.39 %
$ 2,959,794
25,398
3.43 %
Home equity loans
1,274,918
13,658
4.25 %
1,277,440
11,961
3.76 %
1,293,986
11,472
3.60 %
1,328,553
11,750
3.51 %
1,356,131
11,993
3.51 %
Consumer loans
1,981,754
17,256
3.45 %
1,880,769
15,777
3.36 %
1,799,037
14,907
3.36 %
1,756,620
15,514
3.50 %
1,728,563
16,220
3.72 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,842,597
34,158
4.70 %
2,915,750
31,844
4.32 %
3,000,204
29,757
3.97 %
3,113,924
34,062
4.28 %
3,205,839
35,305
4.31 %
Commercial loans
1,050,124
12,978
4.84 %
912,454
9,090
3.94 %
824,770
6,897
3.34 %
855,998
9,154
4.18 %
975,603
9,096
3.65 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,480,566
107,464
4.07 %
10,157,882
95,999
3.79 %
9,898,785
88,575
3.63 %
10,033,037
95,749
3.79 %
10,225,930
98,012
3.80 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
2,019,715
8,683
1.72 %
1,952,375
7,158
1.47 %
1,945,173
6,360
1.31 %
1,894,683
5,743
1.21 %
1,832,876
5,840
1.27 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
388,755
1,762
1.81 %
376,935
1,590
1.69 %
373,694
1,540
1.65 %
358,558
1,535
1.71 %
348,619
1,466
1.68 %
FHLB stock, at cost
14,028
148
4.19 %
13,428
82
2.44 %
13,870
81
2.38 %
14,459
82
2.25 %
21,607
71
1.31 %
Other interest-earning deposits
253,192
1,295
2.00 %
846,142
1,684
0.79 %
1,218,960
467
0.15 %
1,168,449
467
0.16 %
905,130
352
0.15 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,156,256
119,352
3.60 %
13,346,762
106,513
3.20 %
13,450,482
97,023
2.93 %
13,469,186
103,576
3.05 %
13,334,162
105,741
3.15 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
896,663
909,943
973,092
1,004,905
1,074,122
Total assets
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,350,248
594
0.10 %
$ 2,361,919
589
0.10 %
$ 2,334,494
592
0.10 %
$ 2,282,606
622
0.11 %
$ 2,271,365
603
0.11 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,794,338
360
0.05 %
2,857,336
310
0.04 %
2,875,430
321
0.05 %
2,933,466
411
0.06 %
2,890,905
414
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,620,850
692
0.10 %
2,653,467
668
0.10 %
2,668,105
653
0.10 %
2,618,177
656
0.10 %
2,565,159
637
0.10 %
Time deposits
1,110,906
1,511
0.54 %
1,220,815
1,774
0.58 %
1,292,608
2,185
0.69 %
1,356,513
2,606
0.76 %
1,423,041
2,886
0.80 %
Borrowed funds (f)
127,073
239
0.75 %
123,749
167
0.54 %
135,289
158
0.47 %
135,038
159
0.47 %
131,199
154
0.47 %
Subordinated debt
113,695
1,149
4.04 %
119,563
1,203
4.03 %
123,608
1,250
4.05 %
123,514
1,180
3.82 %
123,513
1,277
4.10 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,207
1,322
4.00 %
129,142
920
2.82 %
129,077
651
2.02 %
129,012
625
1.89 %
128,946
625
1.90 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,246,317
5,867
0.25 %
9,465,991
5,631
0.24 %
9,558,611
5,810
0.25 %
9,578,326
6,259
0.26 %
9,534,128
6,596
0.27 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,093,490
3,090,372
3,060,698
3,093,518
3,058,819
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
209,486
193,510
203,537
242,620
244,402
Total liabilities
12,549,293
12,749,873
12,822,846
12,914,464
12,837,349
Shareholders' equity
1,503,626
1,506,832
1,600,728
1,559,627
1,570,935
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
113,485
3.35 %
100,882
2.96 %
91,213
2.68 %
97,317
2.79 %
99,145
2.87 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,909,939
3.42 %
$ 3,880,771
3.07 %
$ 3,891,871
2.75 %
$ 3,890,860
2.89 %
$ 3,800,034
2.97 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
1.42X
1.41X
1.41X
1.41X
1.40X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.12%, 0.14%, and 0.15%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.05%, 3.77%, 3.61%, 3.77%, and 3.79%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.59%, 1.48%, 1.45%, 1.48%, and 1.47%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.58%, 3.18%, 2.91%, 3.03%, and 3.13%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.33%, 2.94%, 2.66%, 2.77%, and 2.86%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.40%, 3.05%, 2.73%, 2.87%, and 2.95%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,162,758
82,282
3.47 %
$ 2,967,248
77,373
3.48 %
Home equity loans
1,282,045
37,443
3.90 %
1,389,367
37,039
3.55 %
Consumer loans
1,887,843
47,588
3.37 %
1,594,834
45,341
3.79 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,918,940
95,813
4.33 %
3,258,785
107,124
4.32 %
Commercial loans
929,942
28,981
4.11 %
1,099,010
29,640
3.54 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,181,528
292,107
3.84 %
10,309,244
296,517
3.83 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,972,694
22,201
1.50 %
1,639,749
15,720
1.28 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
379,850
4,923
1.73 %
348,193
4,313
1.65 %
FHLB stock, at cost
13,776
311
3.02 %
22,174
325
1.95 %
Other interest-earning deposits
753,482
3,447
0.60 %
838,997
727
0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,301,330
322,989
3.25 %
13,158,357
317,602
3.22 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
941,947
1,094,117
Total assets
$ 14,243,277
$ 14,252,474
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,348,944
1,758
0.10 %
$ 2,215,553
1,818
0.11 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,842,071
1,008
0.05 %
2,838,822
1,250
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,647,301
2,067
0.10 %
2,533,676
1,914
0.10 %
Time deposits
1,207,444
5,416
0.60 %
1,499,583
9,845
0.87 %
Borrowed funds (f)
131,368
563
0.57 %
135,369
458
0.45 %
Subordinated debt
118,919
3,603
4.04 %
123,438
3,799
4.10 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,142
2,893
2.95 %
128,882
1,903
1.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,425,189
17,308
0.25 %
9,475,323
20,987
0.30 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
3,081,640
2,967,672
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
199,742
252,587
Total liabilities
12,706,571
12,695,582
Shareholders' equity
1,536,706
1,556,892
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,243,277
$ 14,252,474
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
305,681
3.00 %
296,615
2.92 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,876,141
3.07 %
$ 3,683,034
3.01 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.41X
1.39X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.11% and 0.16%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.51% and 1.44%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.23% and 3.20%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.98% and 2.91%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.05% and 2.99%, respectively.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-bancshares-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-and-quarterly-dividend-301656388.html
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
