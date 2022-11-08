08.11.2022 12:22:35

Northwest Natural Gas Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$19.587 million, or -$0.56 per share. This compares with -$20.655 million, or -$0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $116.839 million from $101.447 million last year.

Northwest Natural Gas earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$19.587 Mln. vs. -$20.655 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.56 vs. -$0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $116.839 Mln vs. $101.447 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.65

