Northwest Natural Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6X4 / ISIN: US66765N1054
|
27.02.2026 12:13:36
Northwest Natural Holding Company Bottom Line Climbs In Q4
(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $57.79 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $45.00 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Northwest Natural Holding Company reported adjusted earnings of $57.79 million or $1.39 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $394.16 million from $370.88 million last year.
Northwest Natural Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $57.79 Mln. vs. $45.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $394.16 Mln vs. $370.88 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northwest Natural Holding Company Registered Shs
|
26.02.26
|Ausblick: Northwest Natural informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Northwest Natural zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25