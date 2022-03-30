Northwest Natural Prices Public Offering Of 2.50 Mln Shares At $50.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2.50 million shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $50.00 per share.

NW Natural Holdings granted the underwriters involved in the offering with a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on April 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company noted that it will use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of its short-term indebtedness.