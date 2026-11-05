Northwest Natural Aktie

Northwest Natural ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6X4 / ISIN: US66765N1054

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05.11.2026 13:24:50

Northwest Natural Q3 Net Loss Narrows; Ups Annual Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN), a natural gas and water utility company, on Thursday reported a marginally narrower net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Further, the firm raised its full year earnings per share guidance. The company's net loss remained relatively unchanged, as the NW Natural segment continued to report a loss, with higher depreciation and financing costs outweighing improved margins and lower operating expenses.

For the third quarter, net loss was $29.84 million or $0.71 per share, compared with a net loss of $29.89 million or $0.73 per share in the previous year quarter.

Adjusted net loss was $29.84 million or $0.71 per share, compared with a loss of $29.92 million or $0.73 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenue increased to $177.97 million from $164.73 million in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now sees earnings per share in the range of $3.10 to $3.20, better than its previous outlook of $2.95 to $3.15, with expectations for the upper half of the previous range.

The company also reaffirmed its long-term EPS growth target of 4 to 6 percent through 2030, with potential growth of 5 to 7 percent including the MX3 gas storage project.

During after hours, the shares were trading 0.04 percent higher at $51.33, after closing Wednesday's trading 2.21 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Northwest Natural Holding Company Registered Shs 46,22 0,48% Northwest Natural Holding Company Registered Shs

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