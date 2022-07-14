Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 14:05:00

Northwest Pathology and Northwest Laboratory Are Now Avero Diagnostics

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pathology, PLLC (NWP), today announced that with the December 2021 acquisition of Avero Diagnostics (Avero), NWP has adopted the Avero Diagnostics name for the combined business and service lines of Northwest Pathology, Northwest Laboratory (NWL), and Avero Diagnostics.

Avero Diagnostics logo

The integration of both companies expands Avero's test offerings in anatomic, clinical, and molecular pathology and brings expertise to healthcare providers. The increased operational scale and further diversified product portfolio brings women's health, subspecialty pathology services, and routine testing in chemistry, coagulation, hematology, and microbiology under one source of service for the company's national physician base. In addition to expanding the company's footprint nationwide, Avero is focused on growing their national payer coverage, allowing the company to provide superior laboratory services to more physician and patient communities.

"The integration of our companies will continue to take place over the next several months, and during this time our clients and their patients will continue to receive the same high quality diagnostic services they have come to expect from us. Going forward we are committed to providing innovative pathology and diagnostic testing services to the market and we are confident this transition furthers the interests of our customers and our employees," said Matt Watson, Avero's CEO.

About Avero Diagnostics

Avero Diagnostics is a physician-owned CLIA-certified, CAP accredited clinical laboratory, dedicated to providing high quality anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, molecular pathology, and diagnostic services to physicians and their patients. Avero Diagnostics provides sub-specialized pathology services in the areas of breast, dermatopathology, gynecologic, hematopathology, gastrointestinal, molecular, and urologic pathology. Avero is focused on improving healthcare delivery to patients through the research and development of novel diagnostic equipment and assays, offering a faster and more accurate result. Avero Diagnostics' vision is to lead the healthcare industry in the delivery of anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, and molecular pathology to help healthcare providers and organizations make informed decisions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-pathology-and-northwest-laboratory-are-now-avero-diagnostics-301586240.html

SOURCE Avero Diagnostics

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen